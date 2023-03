William Byron won the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He led a race-high 175 laps.

Driver William Byron reacts after winning the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bryce Harper, grand marshal for the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, right, greets driver Denny Hamlin during introductions before the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, center, puts on his sunglasses before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds conduct a flyover before the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The green flag is waved to signal the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans look on as the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race begins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Joe Lombardo, honorary pace car driver, is introduced before the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Driver Joey Logano, left, checks is car on pit road before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) pits during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Drivers make their way out of pit road before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Drivers compete during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Driver Kyle Busch is introduced before the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Race fans watch driver introductions before the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans react as the green flag is waved to signal the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Driver Joey Logano (22) competes during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Driver Ryan Blaney (12) drives ahead of Kyle Busch (8) during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Driver Josh Berry (9) drives ahead of Harrison Burton (21) during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bryce Harper, grand marshal for the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, is introduced before the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Drivers compete during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pit crew members for driver Ross Chastain (1) leap onto pit road during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Driver Joey Logano leaves the track after bouncing off a wall during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Driver Joey Logano leaves the track after bouncing off a wall during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Driver Kyle Larson (5) overtakes Denny Hamlin (11) during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Driver Kyle Larson leads the field during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Byron led a race-high 175 laps and finished 0.622 seconds ahead of second-place Kyle Larson.

