3-time NHRA champion happy to share victories with fans

Matt Hagan posted the third-fastest pass (3.936 seconds, 327.82 mph) in Friday’s provisional qualifying for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NHRA driver Matt Hagan sits in his funny car before the second Nitro qualifying session during the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

NHRA driver Matt Hagan gestures in his funny car as his crew checks the car before the first Nitro qualifying session during the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

NHRA driver Matt Hagan does a burnout before the second Nitro qualifying session during the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

NHRA driver Matt Hagan takes off from the line in his funny car in the second Nitro qualifying session during the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

NHRA driver Matt Hagan, right, competes with Ron Capps, left, in the first Nitro qualifying session during the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

NHRA driver Matt Hagan tests his funny car before the first Nitro qualifying session during the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A crew member checks NHRA driver Matt Hagan’s funny car before the first Nitro qualifying session during the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

One of the supposed advantages of four-wide drag racing is that it eliminates a round of Sunday eliminations and sends everybody home early.

That is unless Matt Hagan wins the Funny Car final. In that case, NHRA enthusiasts will be invited to join him on track for high-fives and selfies that might last well past closing time.

“Media wants you to rush up and get their quotes out. But some people are in tears when they get to take a picture with a Wally (first-place trophy) that you’ve won,” said Hagan, the fan-friendly three-time Funny Car champion and current points leader.

“It’s something that you remember and they remember forever.”

Hagan, 40, posted the third-fastest pass (3.936 seconds, 327.82 mph) in Friday’s provisional qualifying for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With two wins in three 2023 starts behind the wheel of former NASCAR star Tony Stewart’s Dodge Hellcat, the party may just be getting started for the popular veteran and winner of 45 national races (including last fall’s stop at LVMS, one of his four wins at the track).

Hagan’s victory total places him fourth on the all-time Funny Car list. But if he adds to his Wally collection this weekend, he says it will be an even bigger accomplishment than usual as four-wide racing is two more than he prefers.

“I’ve won at the four-wides, I’ve red-lit (fouled), I’ve failed to stage (line up properly on the starting line). You name it, I’ve done it,” Hagan said. “But it’s very chaotic.”

Hagan said after a breakdown in a traditional drag race, the driver usually just shuts off the engine and starts planning for the next race. But with two cars in each quartet advancing to the next round (and not being able to see how the added cars are running), you have to keep your foot in it.

“Whether it’s blowing up or on fire or shredding parts and pieces, you’ve got to get it (to the end of the track) because that’s a chance to advance and get more exposure for our sponsors,” Hagan said. “So it’s a gut check on Sundays when you know you should be shutting it off, but you’re still legging it out.”

Otherwise, no complaints, said Hagan, whose decision to leave Don Schumacher Racing and join forces with fledgling team owner Stewart — and bring vaunted crew chief Dickie Venables along for the ride — is looking to be a wise one.

The two teamed to win four times in 2022 when Hagan finished third to Ron Capps and Robert Hight in a tight championship battle.

“Change is different, change is scary,” said Hagan, who looks different himself, having dropped 20 pounds during a rigorous offseason conditioning and weight training regimen.

“I will never say anything about Don Schumacher in a bad way. But Tony’s the type of guy you want to win for and you want to drink beer with afterward because he’s just such a good guy.”