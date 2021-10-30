Brittany Force leads qualifying for NHRA event at LVMS

Brittany Force emerged as the early leader after the first of three qualifying sessions Friday for the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NHRA racer Brittany Force speaks during a press conference on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Brittany Force, Alexis DeJoria, Kyle Koretsky and Steve Johnson emerged as the early leaders after the first of three qualifying sessions Friday for the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Force, who has 11 No. 1 qualifying efforts this year, topped the Top Fuel field with a 3.693-run to earn three bonus points as she tries to catch points leader Steve Torrence. DeJoria kept the momentum rolling from her win at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals two weeks ago by grabbing the provisional pole in Funny Car with a pass of 3.896.

Koretsky grabbed the top Pro Stock spot with a 6.667. Johnson ran a 6.848 to take the Pro Stock Motorcycle provisional pole and add three bonus points to his total as he attempts to get back in the running for what could be his first season title.