Long Island’s Justin Ashley no long shot for NHRA Top Fuel title

Justin Ashley is closing in on the NHRA’s Top Fuel driving title despite being only and growing up on Long Island in New York.

If you look at a map, Long Island in New York sort of resembles a drag strip. So perhaps it is not a major surprise that a guy who grew up there finds himself leading the Top Fuel class heading into this weekend’s NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

But Long Island is not exactly the drag racing capital of the world. And given he is only 27 years old — Top Fuel’s youngest driver — nobody with the exception of Justin Ashley thought he would be in this position with just two races to go.

“My dad (Mike) was a racer, so I grew up around the sport. But it’s rare being from New York and Long Island and getting involved with NHRA drag racing — especially at the professional level,” said Ashley, a former wide receiver at Division III Ithaca who began the weekend with an 82-point edge over second-place Brittany Force.

Ashley hails from Plainview but graduated from Half Hallow Hills East high school in nearby Dix Hills. He said NHRA Pro Stock competitor John Monteclavo has opened a drag strip on Long Island, and the racers there are supportive of his Top Fuel title pursuit even if most Long Island residents are unaware of it.

“Hopefully if we’re able to (win) it will help generate more interest than there is right now,” Ashley said about bringing home the trophy to the land strip that stretches into the Atlantic Ocean for 118 miles. “But it’s more about lacrosse there.”

Unfinished business

This weekend, it is mostly about getting down LVMS’ near-quarter mile at lightning speed for Ashley, who gained the upper hand in the points with a recent win in Texas. With only Las Vegas and the final at Pomona, California, (which offers points and a half) remaining, the championship is within tantalizing reach.

But “this is the best Top Fuel field in history,” he said, alluding to 2017 champion Force and multi-time titlists Antron Brown (Ashley’s de facto Toyota teammate) and Steve Torrence lurking in third and fourth place. “If you leave the door cracked open just a little, a lot of drivers are going to take advantage and slide in.”

That Ashley has barged into title contention so early in his career was part of a meticulous plan, he said of a team headed by co-car owner Dustin Davis.

It came together just two years from the abbreviated COVID season of 2020 when Ashley broke through for his first of five Top Fuel victories en route to being named the division’s Rookie of the Year. It was a brutal year for so many in the sport, but Ashley said the pandemic actually helped the team by compacting the season to 11 races — one short of the 12 for which it was budgeted.

“We didn’t rush into things. We wanted to grow this program the right way so it was sustainable,” said the young driver, who won the 2022 season-opening NHRA Winternationals to immediately enhance his championship aspirations.

“In this sport, and really in life, business, or whatever sport you’re competing in, you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with. So everything is going according to plan. I think we expected to be in this position, but it’s also very, very humbling — definitely a pinch-me thing every once in a while.”

