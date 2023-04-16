77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
NHRA Races

Ron Capps’ repeat a rarity as NHRA competition stiffens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2023 - 6:43 pm
 
Funny Car driver Ron Capps awaits patiently as his crew finalizes adjustments before another qu ...
Funny Car driver Ron Capps awaits patiently as his crew finalizes adjustments before another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Funny Car driver Ron Capps does a burn out for another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nat ...
Funny Car driver Ron Capps does a burn out for another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Funny Car driver Ron Capps leaves the start line on another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHR ...
Funny Car driver Ron Capps leaves the start line on another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Funny Car driver Ron Capps looks to place a sticker on the side of his car in the pits during D ...
Funny Car driver Ron Capps looks to place a sticker on the side of his car in the pits during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Funny Car driver Ron Capps leaves the start line on another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHR ...
Funny Car driver Ron Capps leaves the start line on another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans arrive during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 1 ...
Fans arrive during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A mechanic with the Funny Car from driver Krista Baldwin fires up the engine in the pit area du ...
A mechanic with the Funny Car from driver Krista Baldwin fires up the engine in the pit area during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Funny Car driver Ron Capps talks to a friend in the pits during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the ...
Funny Car driver Ron Capps talks to a friend in the pits during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The snow-covered mountains in the distance as cars line up for racing during Day 2 of NHRA Nati ...
The snow-covered mountains in the distance as cars line up for racing during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans are selected in a chrome trailer in the pits during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Veg ...
Fans are selected in a chrome trailer in the pits during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Funny Car driver Cruz Pedregon poses after starting up his fathers's former racing car in the p ...
Funny Car driver Cruz Pedregon poses after starting up his fathers's former racing car in the pits for fans during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An assistant for Pro Stock driver Fernando Cuadra Jr. helps to ready him for his next run durin ...
An assistant for Pro Stock driver Fernando Cuadra Jr. helps to ready him for his next run during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Pro Stock car races down the track during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Spee ...
A Pro Stock car races down the track during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Used racing tires are wheeled off the track during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Mot ...
Used racing tires are wheeled off the track during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Top Fuel cars compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speed ...
Top Fuel cars compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Top Fuel racer Shawn Langdon and others compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at ...
Top Fuel racer Shawn Langdon and others compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Top Fuel racer Brittany Force competes in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las ...
Top Fuel racer Brittany Force competes in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(From left) Top Fuel racer Brittany Force competes beside Justin Ashley and Steve Torrence duri ...
(From left) Top Fuel racer Brittany Force competes beside Justin Ashley and Steve Torrence during qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Alice Bode walks up the track to direct her son, Funny Car driver Bobby Bode III, back to the s ...
Alice Bode walks up the track to direct her son, Funny Car driver Bobby Bode III, back to the start line during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans cover their ears as Top Fuel cars compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at ...
Fans cover their ears as Top Fuel cars compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Funny Car driver Ron Capps streams by in a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at th ...
Funny Car driver Ron Capps streams by in a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Funny Car driver Ron Capps does a burn out before a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nation ...
Funny Car driver Ron Capps does a burn out before a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The crew from Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley brings her car out of the pits before a race during ...
The crew from Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley brings her car out of the pits before a race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Top Fuel racer Brittany Force does a burn out before a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nat ...
Top Fuel racer Brittany Force does a burn out before a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(From bottom) Top Fuel racers Mike Salinas, Brittany Force, Justin Ashley and Steve Torrence ra ...
(From bottom) Top Fuel racers Mike Salinas, Brittany Force, Justin Ashley and Steve Torrence race 4 wide in a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans wear a variety of hats on a sunny day in the stands during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the ...
Fans wear a variety of hats on a sunny day in the stands during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The pit area is extensive and busy during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedw ...
The pit area is extensive and busy during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An exclusive dining and viewing area is trackside during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Veg ...
An exclusive dining and viewing area is trackside during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
As fans look on Funny Cars compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vega ...
As fans look on Funny Cars compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Repeat after me.

A directive that once was the rule rather than the exception is back in play again in the NHRA after Ron Capps last year became the first Funny Car back-to-back champion since the legendary John Force capped an unprecedented run of 10 consecutive titles in 2002.

It was a dream season for Capps, who won five races and the title by three points over rival Robert Hight in his first go-round as a team owner.

“Robert Hight’s team won eight races – one of the best years you ever could have in today’s Funny Car world. And they didn’t win a championship. That tells you how tight it was,” Capps said about the parity in Funny Car and the Nitro classes in general.

“To be the first to do it back-to-back (since) Force is a crazy thing. The way it went down was so awesome, and it still amazes me we were able to pull that off.”

Capps qualified fourth ahead of Sunday’s Four-Wide Nationals final eliminations at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

New rules designed to trim costs and promote competition, combined with an unpredictable playoff system, have dramatically narrowed the gap between the usual pacesetters and the upstarts trying to catch them.

“The rules are so tight (since) the days of Force,” said Matt Hagan, who, like Capps, is a three-time Funny Car champion. “Those guys outworked and outspent everybody. You could innovate and do whatever you wanted, and now you can’t touch (the cars).

“The years of somebody coming out here and dominating? I don’t think you’re gonna see that.”

The competition in Top Fuel also has been more intense since Tony Schumacher won six straight titles from 2004-09. That streak was followed by Steve Torrence’s run of four that Brittany Force halted last year en route to her second career championship.

As her Funny Car stablemate Hight showed in 2022, being consistent over the course of the season is no longer a prerequisite given the whims of the Countdown to the Championship, drag racing’s six-race playoff.

Force earned another pole position at LVMS heading into Sunday after four rounds of qualifying.

“When we won that championship in ’17, we just happened to get hot at the right time,” Force said. “We struggled at the beginning of the season, but we were really strong in the Countdown. (Last year) we were strong all season, struggled in the Countdown, regained it here in Vegas and (clinched) in Pomona (at the NHRA Finals).”

Despite setting 16 track records during a 2022 season in which she won five times (including twice at LVMS), Force agrees that the steps between the cars, drivers and teams on the bracket ladder seem to keep getting closer.

“It’s not like there’s a big gap from one to eight,” she said. “We’re all so tight together with very similar speeds, and that makes it really tough.”

MOST READ
1
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
2
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
Chef Jet Tila opens new restaurant near Summerlin
3
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
4
$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$154K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
5
Fontainebleau’s turbulent past mirrors Las Vegas’ up-down economy
Fontainebleau’s turbulent past mirrors Las Vegas’ up-down economy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
3-time NHRA champion happy to share victories with fans
3-time NHRA champion happy to share victories with fans
Erica Enders seeking 10th NHRA win at LVMS
Erica Enders seeking 10th NHRA win at LVMS
North Texas gets revenge in NIT championship game
North Texas gets revenge in NIT championship game
Controversial call sparks Connecticut blowout in West final
Controversial call sparks Connecticut blowout in West final
‘Huge Vegas pride’: UNLV transfer Trey Woodbury returns home for NIT semifinals
‘Huge Vegas pride’: UNLV transfer Trey Woodbury returns home for NIT semifinals
UNLV can’t hold off Arizona State at Las Vegas Ballpark
UNLV can’t hold off Arizona State at Las Vegas Ballpark