Ron Capps’ repeat a rarity as NHRA competition stiffens

Ron Capps last year became the first Funny Car back-to-back champion since 2002. The Four-Wide Nationals will conclude Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Funny Car driver Ron Capps awaits patiently as his crew finalizes adjustments before another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Funny Car driver Ron Capps does a burn out for another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Funny Car driver Ron Capps leaves the start line on another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Funny Car driver Ron Capps looks to place a sticker on the side of his car in the pits during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Funny Car driver Ron Capps leaves the start line on another qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans arrive during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A mechanic with the Funny Car from driver Krista Baldwin fires up the engine in the pit area during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Funny Car driver Ron Capps talks to a friend in the pits during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The snow-covered mountains in the distance as cars line up for racing during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans are selected in a chrome trailer in the pits during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Funny Car driver Cruz Pedregon poses after starting up his fathers's former racing car in the pits for fans during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An assistant for Pro Stock driver Fernando Cuadra Jr. helps to ready him for his next run during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Pro Stock car races down the track during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Used racing tires are wheeled off the track during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Top Fuel cars compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Top Fuel racer Shawn Langdon and others compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Top Fuel racer Brittany Force competes in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Top Fuel racer Brittany Force competes beside Justin Ashley and Steve Torrence during qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alice Bode walks up the track to direct her son, Funny Car driver Bobby Bode III, back to the start line during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cover their ears as Top Fuel cars compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Funny Car driver Ron Capps streams by in a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Funny Car driver Ron Capps does a burn out before a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The crew from Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley brings her car out of the pits before a race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Top Fuel racer Brittany Force does a burn out before a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From bottom) Top Fuel racers Mike Salinas, Brittany Force, Justin Ashley and Steve Torrence race 4 wide in a qualifying race during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans wear a variety of hats on a sunny day in the stands during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The pit area is extensive and busy during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An exclusive dining and viewing area is trackside during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As fans look on Funny Cars compete in qualifying during Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Repeat after me.

A directive that once was the rule rather than the exception is back in play again in the NHRA after Ron Capps last year became the first Funny Car back-to-back champion since the legendary John Force capped an unprecedented run of 10 consecutive titles in 2002.

It was a dream season for Capps, who won five races and the title by three points over rival Robert Hight in his first go-round as a team owner.

“Robert Hight’s team won eight races – one of the best years you ever could have in today’s Funny Car world. And they didn’t win a championship. That tells you how tight it was,” Capps said about the parity in Funny Car and the Nitro classes in general.

“To be the first to do it back-to-back (since) Force is a crazy thing. The way it went down was so awesome, and it still amazes me we were able to pull that off.”

Capps qualified fourth ahead of Sunday’s Four-Wide Nationals final eliminations at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

New rules designed to trim costs and promote competition, combined with an unpredictable playoff system, have dramatically narrowed the gap between the usual pacesetters and the upstarts trying to catch them.

“The rules are so tight (since) the days of Force,” said Matt Hagan, who, like Capps, is a three-time Funny Car champion. “Those guys outworked and outspent everybody. You could innovate and do whatever you wanted, and now you can’t touch (the cars).

“The years of somebody coming out here and dominating? I don’t think you’re gonna see that.”

The competition in Top Fuel also has been more intense since Tony Schumacher won six straight titles from 2004-09. That streak was followed by Steve Torrence’s run of four that Brittany Force halted last year en route to her second career championship.

As her Funny Car stablemate Hight showed in 2022, being consistent over the course of the season is no longer a prerequisite given the whims of the Countdown to the Championship, drag racing’s six-race playoff.

Force earned another pole position at LVMS heading into Sunday after four rounds of qualifying.

“When we won that championship in ’17, we just happened to get hot at the right time,” Force said. “We struggled at the beginning of the season, but we were really strong in the Countdown. (Last year) we were strong all season, struggled in the Countdown, regained it here in Vegas and (clinched) in Pomona (at the NHRA Finals).”

Despite setting 16 track records during a 2022 season in which she won five times (including twice at LVMS), Force agrees that the steps between the cars, drivers and teams on the bracket ladder seem to keep getting closer.

“It’s not like there’s a big gap from one to eight,” she said. “We’re all so tight together with very similar speeds, and that makes it really tough.”