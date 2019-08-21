Nevada fishing report, Aug. 21, 2019

Boiling stripers are taking anchovies and topwater lures throughout Boulder Basin and north toward the Overton Arm at Lake Mead.

Lake Mead — Boiling stripers are taking anchovies and topwater lures throughout Boulder Basin and north toward the Overton Arm. When fishing a boil, stay away from the edge and cast to the opposite side to avoid spooking the fish. Jointed swimbaits, pencil poppers and shad imitations are working for stripers. Silver and yellow crankbaits and jigs are enticing black bass. Catfish also are hitting anchovies fished off the bottom overnight.

Lake Mohave — Anglers are reporting good action for smallmouth and striped bass, while largemouth bass fishing has been sluggish. The smallies are hanging along drop-offs, and the largemouth bass are deeper in submerged brush. Plastic crawdads and worms are fooling the bass in Cottonwood Basin. Striper action has been spotty, though anglers are having success overnight using anchovies. Rainbow trout and stripers in the 2-pound range are biting around Willow Beach in the early morning. Both are hitting on spinners.

Laughlin — Striped bass are cruising the river below Davis Dam and hitting on anchovies and large crankbaits. Most stripers are averaging 1 to 2 pounds. One lucky angler reeled in a catfish weighing 13 pounds below Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. The angler was fishing with anchovies from his boat at night.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Bluegill are biting on worm pieces at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi and Veterans’ Memorial parks. Lorenzi also has feisty green sunfish. These fish are small, so they will be easier to catch with small hooks and small worms. Bass are hitting bright-colored jigs and spinnerbaits

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The upper portions of the reservoirs opened Aug. 15. Anglers are finding good trout fishing in the early morning. Bass are taking plastic baits at Adams-McGill, and Dacey is producing trout for anglers casting spinners and flies.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Vegetation is presenting shore anglers with challenges. Boaters are having more success beyond the weed beds. Bass are taking plastic worms in dark colors, but crawdad imitations are working best. Rainbow trout are hitting PowerBait in rainbow or green colors with glitter.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Weeds are getting thicker along the shoreline, and the water is getting lower. Boaters are finding good fishing for rainbow trout in the morning and bass later in the day. The trout are taking rainbow PowerBait, as well as the chartreuse glitter varieties. Bass are hitting bright-colored frog and crawdad plastics.

Upcoming classes — Visit https://registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information about fishing classes. Anglers 12 years of age and older will need a valid Nevada fishing license to participate in most classes.

Nevada Department of Wildlife