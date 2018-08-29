Nevada fishing report, Aug. 29, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — Anglers are reeling in catfish, black bass and stripers from Government Wash through 8 Mile Road Cove. Fishing in the morning hours has reportedly been slow. Nighttime fishing has been most productive, especially during the full moon. Anchovies are bringing in catfish and stripers. Bluegill are biting on mealworms and red wigglers in Las Vegas Bay and Kingman Wash. Near the dam, Chatterbaits are catching largemouth bass and stripers.

* LAKE MOHAVE — Black bass and bluegill are biting on plastics in the upper lake from Willow Beach to Cottonwood Cove. They seem to favor baits in blue-green and green pumpkin colors. Catfish are biting on anchovies and chicken livers near Davis Dam. Stripers have not been very active during the day, but at night, anglers are getting bites with anchovies. Rainbow trout are hitting gold spinners just below Willow Beach Marina.

* LAUGHLIN — Stripers are biting anchovies along Casino Row. Boaters and shore anglers both are catching fish. Below Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, stripers are taking anchovies. Make sure your anchovies are frozen hard and hooked through twice so the 1-pounders don’t steal your bait and run, so to speak.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Bluegill and green sunfish continue to bite well on mealworms and small chunks of nightcrawlers. They are also taking small flies and seem to favor flies with red in them. The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted catfish this week at Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi, Veterans Memorial and Hafen park ponds. The fish have been taking chicken livers and hot dogs.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Summer weather conditions have aquatic vegetation flourishing, and that is making fishing difficult, especially along the shoreline where the vegetation is the thickest. Overall, the action for trout, bass and crappie remains good, especially in the morning hours and after sunset. Be patient and look for openings in the vegetation.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Trout action has been good until about noon each day. Then the action drops off until sunset. Largemouth bass fishing remains good. Look for the bucket mouths near the tules, and try using jigs and rubber worms. Crappie action is slower than the other fish species, but anglers have caught some good fish with jigs.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Trout fishing has been good in the early morning hours and later in the evening, but dropping water levels and aquatic weeds are making shore fishing difficult.