Nevada fishing report, Aug. 5, 2020

(Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — Anglers are bringing in stripers and catfish while fishing anchovy pieces off the bottom. The line sides are ranging from 2 to 5 pounds, and the catfish are as large as 3 pounds. Black bass are hitting plastics along shelves and submerged vegetation. Anglers are doing best in the early mornings and at sunset, especially as boils pop up.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — The reservoir is providing anglers with good action for multiple species. Look for stripers, black bass and trout in the mornings and late afternoons. Rainbow trout are hitting worms and PowerBait below Willow Beach in coves with vegetation. Black bass are hanging along drop-offs with vegetation. Anchovies will bring in stripers and catfish in Willow Beach and Telephone Cove in the south.

Laughlin — Catfish are biting on anchovies and chicken liver. Anglers are having success for catfish and stripers in the marshy areas. Stripers are biting below the dam and through Casino Row. Use plastics for largemouth bass at the edges of shelves.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Sunfish action continues to be good, with fish taking mealworms and night crawler chunks on small hooks. The best action is in the mornings before temperatures hit triple digits and when the weather cools at night.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — All of the reservoirs, except Tule, continue to be productive for bass and crappie. Anglers have found trout success on Adams-McGill and Dacey using spinners and dry flies. Aquatic vegetation has made shore fishing difficult.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Aquatic vegetation continues to slow shore fishing, and the best action has been in the open water toward the reservoir’s center where water is clearer and deeper. Trout continue to take rainbow and green PowerBait with sparkles. Bass and crappie are hitting jigs and tubes.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Aquatic vegetation continues to be a problem for shore anglers, and the water level is low. Boaters are doing well for rainbow trout and bass. Trout are taking rainbow PowerBait with sparkles. Bass are hitting soft plastics in green and red.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check the NDOW on Facebook for classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife