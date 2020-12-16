56°F
Nevada fishing report, Dec. 16, 2020

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2020 - 12:17 pm
 

Lake Mead — Swimbaits, topwater lures and live shad are catching stripers in Las Vegas Bay. Anglers are reporting better striper fishing in Virgin Basin when jigging spoons around 100 feet. Largemouth bass are taking shad crankbaits and soft plastics on drop shots in Boulder Basin’s northern area. Catfish action is better at night. Fish are taking shad, anchovies and stink baits.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Spinners are the bait of choice for rainbow trout. Spotted patterns in yellow and red are helping anglers land their limits. Strong winds have kept many boaters off the lake. Diving lures are producing striper catches when Cottonwood Basin water is calm. Shoreline anglers are reporting good striper action just above Davis Dam. One lucky angler caught 6- and 8-pound stripers using anchovies near the dam.

Laughlin — Stocked rainbow trout are keeping Colorado River anglers busy. Fish are eager to take grubs, spinners and PowerBait. Anglers are catching their five-fish limits at Rotary Park and throughout Casino Row. Reports of striped bass and a few smallmouth bass have come in from Sunshine Peninsula. Catfish are hungry for chicken liver, anchovies and homemade dough baits.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Most of the ponds were stocked regularly through Thanksgiving week but were not stocked in the past week. The best action has been on overcast mornings and afternoons. Anglers are using night crawler pieces, PowerBait and small flies. Some anglers still are catching bass at Floyd Lamb Park in the late mornings. Catfish are hit or miss, biting on worms and stink baits.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing is slow because thin ice covers many parts of the reservoirs. Ice along the shorelines remains throughout the day and is limiting the launch of boats and kayaks. The ice is not safe to walk on. Anglers and hunters are encouraged to use extreme caution when visiting the area.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Thin ice and snow covers the reservoir. Ice depths have not been checked. Always verify depths before venturing out. Overnight lows are dropping into the teens, and daytime high temperatures are reaching the low 30s.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Fishing reports are slow because of limited shoreline access. Thin ice covers most of the lake. Overnight lows are in the low 20s, and daytime temperatures are reaching the middle to high 30s.

Upcoming events — Visit https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for a list of virtual workshops and to access webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

