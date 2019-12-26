Nevada fishing report, Dec. 25, 2019

The best striper fishing at Lake Mead is taking place at dawn and dusk with the fish biting on live shad and anchovies in the coves.

Lake Mead — The best striper fishing is taking place at dawn and dusk. The fish are biting on live shad and anchovies in the coves. From Boulder Harbor to the Hemenway fishing pier, anglers have been catching stripers in the 2- to 3-pound range using shad-colored crankbaits and anchovies.

Lake Mohave — Striper action has slowed, but anglers have reported seeing large schools of fish ranging from 2 to 5 pounds. Anglers still are catching catfish and largemouth bass in the coves using anchovies. At Willow Beach, boaters and shore anglers are catching 2- to 5-pound trout on spinners and rainbow PowerBait.

Laughlin — Striped bass fishing is slow below Davis Dam but is expected to pick up along Casino Row as winter kicks in. South of there, anglers using anchovies are bringing in catfish. Rainbow trout action has been good following recent plants. The fish have dispersed from the dam to Big Bend State Recreation Area, and anglers are having the most success with spinners.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife squeezed in one more trout plant at each of the ponds in the Vegas Valley and Boulder City areas before the holidays. Trout are hitting yellow variations of spinners and PowerBait. Nightcrawlers also are catching the fish as well as the random channel catfish.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Area reservoirs are covered with thin ice, making conditions unsafe for fishing. The NDOW encourages visitors to use extreme caution while venturing onto the area.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The reservoir is covered with ice. Reports are that it is thick enough for fishing. However, anglers are encouraged to check on updated conditions before venturing onto the ice. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Though overnight temperatures are dropping well below freezing, thin ice at the reservoir’s center melts off by midday. Ice along the shoreline is thin. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

