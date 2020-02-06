Nevada fishing report, Feb. 5, 2020

Anglers are reporting good action for striped bass around Kingman Wash at Lake Mead, with fish hitting topwater baits and soft swimbaits.

Lake Mead — Anglers are reporting good action for striped bass around Kingman Wash. The fish are hitting topwater baits and soft swimbaits. Shore anglers are averaging about 10 fish per day. Stripers are taking anchovies at Boulder Beach, with the best fishing at dusk. Smallmouth bass are biting on crawdad soft baits in the shallow coves of Government Wash. Fishing in the Overton Arm has been slow, though a few 2- to 3-pound striped bass have been caught on shad-colored swimbaits.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Boaters are catching striped bass in the 10-pound range using jerkbaits fished on down riggers. Shore anglers are reaching their five-fish limit of rainbow trout with PowerBait, night crawlers and mealworms. Fishing on Mohave has been slow and likely will remain that way with cooler temperatures expected this week. Pencil poppers are catching stripers at the reservoir’s south end. Bass fishing has been slow.

Laughlin — Striper action below Davis Dam has picked up significantly. Shore anglers are catching stripers as large as 15 pounds using anchovies and a variety of shad-colored lures. The water level is lower than usual, so boaters are urged to use caution. Rainbow trout are biting just south of Casino Row. Fish are averaging 12 inches in length and are favoring PowerBait over night crawlers.

Las Vegas urban ponds — During the cool winter months, stocked rainbow trout can be found in ponds at Floyd Lamb, Lorenzi, Sunset and Veterans Memorial parks. Each pond has a three-fish limit. Trout will bite on night crawlers, various shades of PowerBait, mealworms and mini marshmallows. A small piece of marshmallow combined with a small worm can fool the wariest trout.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Ice on the reservoirs is thin and unsafe. Visitors are urged to use extreme caution while visiting the area.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Much of the lake is covered with ice, and the recent drop in temperatures should help keep it that way. Trout are hitting on PowerBait and night crawlers. Some anglers have pulled bass through the ice. Contact Eagle Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Thin ice covers the reservoir, with some open areas. Conditions are unsafe for anglers. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold popup workshops, fly-tying classes and fly-fishing workshops this month. Visit https://www.registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education to register.

Nevada Department of Wildlife