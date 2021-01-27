Nevada fishing report, Jan. 27, 2021

Lake Mead shore and boat anglers are reporting moderate success for striped bass in Boulder Basin. Shore anglers are throwing live shad and soft swimbaits, followed by a slow retrieval.

Lake Mead — Shore and boat anglers are reporting moderate success for striped bass in Boulder Basin. Shore anglers are throwing live shad and soft swimbaits, followed by a slow retrieval. Boaters are finding fish at almost 100 feet using live shad and anchovies. Black bass are becoming more active in Las Vegas Bay. Fish are favoring green pumpkin soft plastics on Ned rigs.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Willow Beach pier anglers are catching limits of rainbow trout. They are biting on mice tails paired with pink eggs and Rooster Tails. Striped bass anglers are having better luck farther south using trout-patterned swimbaits. Black bass anglers on the lake are targeting deeper coves for 2- to 4-pound fish.

Laughlin — Red and yellow spinners are producing limits of rainbow trout along the Colorado River. When the bite slows on spinners, anglers are switching to worm and PowerBait combinations. One- to 3-pound striped bass are taking anchovies along Casino Row. Kayak anglers are reporting larger stripers chasing trout swimbaits just south of Big Bend State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Recent trout plants have provided good fishing. Fish have been taking worms, bright Rooster Tails and rainbow-colored PowerBait. Recent rainstorms and cold temperatures have slowed catfish and bass action. The limit is three fish regardless of species, and no fish or fish parts can be used as bait. Dispose of unwanted fishing line in recycle bins or trash receptacles.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Conditions are questionable. The reservoirs are nearly covered with thin ice, but shoreline access is limited. Visitors are urged to use extreme caution.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Six- to 8-inch ice covers much of the lake. Anglers have found success using orange PowerBait and night crawlers. The area just received another winter storm, so check conditions before heading out. Contact Spring Valley State Park at 775-962-5102 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Thin ice, which is unsafe to walk on, covers most of the reservoir. A few small water patches are open along the shoreline. Contact Echo Canyon State Park at 775-962-5103 for up-to-date ice conditions.

Upcoming events — Visit https://www.registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information and to register for virtual fishing classes.

Nevada Department of Wildlife