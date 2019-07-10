Nevada fishing report, July 10, 2019

(Doug Nielsen/Special to the Review-Journal)

Lake Mead — Boulder Basin is providing good striper action for anglers using anchovies and white Zara Spooks. The best fishing is taking place at sunrise and sunset. Those also are the best times to avoid the heat. Catfish are hitting on stink baits, anchovies and hot dog pieces. Black Bass are taking frogs and creature baits at Government Wash.

Lake Mohave — Bass in the Cottonwood Basin have been hiding out in coves with vegetation. Black bass are hitting on plastics fished from shore and boat. Farther north, striped bass are hitting on anchovies and jerkbaits at Willow Beach. Jointed trout and shad imitations also have been catching the fish. Stocked rainbow trout are taking Rooster Tails and PowerBait with glitter.

Laughlin — Anglers using anchovies are reeling in catfish and striped bass all along the river. Most stripers are in the 1- to 3-pound range, though one lucky angler pulled in 10-pound striper from the shoreline at Big Bend. Crankbaits and pumpkin-colored plastics are bringing in smallmouth bass.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Bluegill and green sunfish are the most common catches. Largemouth bass and catfish also are hitting for persistent anglers. Some nice bass were caught in Tule Springs over the holiday weekend. Catfish are taking hot dogs and stink baits. Sunfish are hitting on mealworms.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing has been steady. The reservoirs are starting to see aquatic weed growth along the edges, making shore fishing more difficult. Mornings are starting calm and cool, but the afternoons get warm and windy. Anglers are catching with jigs at Hay Meadow Reservoir. Trout are biting in deeper water, where the temperature is cooler.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — With temperatures reaching 90 degrees in the mountains, bass are active. Anglers are catching the fish with dark-green jigs and Woolly Buggers. Rainbow trout will be found in deeper portions of the reservoir.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Shoreline anglers and boaters are catching bass and trout. Trout are feeding off the bottom and taking PowerBait and worms. Bass are ambushing baits from their hiding spots in vegetation. Bright-colored Mepp’s spinners are popular with the bass, which also are taking worms fished below a bobber.

Angler education — Nevada Department of Wildlife workshops are posted at http://www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/. Multiple classes and events are coming up in Southern Nevada. Registration often is required.

Nevada Department of Wildlife