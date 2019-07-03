Nevada fishing report, July 3, 2019

Stripers are biting all over Boulder Basin at Lake Mead. Anglers are finding the fish shallow in the mornings and switching to deep-diving lures later in the day.

Lake Mead — Stripers are biting all over Boulder Basin. Anglers are finding the fish shallow in the mornings and switching to deep-diving lures later in the day. Anglers recently have found good fishing in the Overton Arm during afternoon striper boils. Trolling with shad has worked in the Vegas Wash area and outside of the water intakes.

Lake Mohave — Bass are more active where drop-offs and vegetation come together. Anglers also are catching black bass with plastics at the mouths of coves in Cottonwood Basin. They also are catching fish while trolling in deeper waters. Striped bass are hitting anchovies and swimbaits. Rainbow trout are hitting on dark-colored Woolly Buggers and night crawlers south of Willow Beach.

Laughlin — Boaters are catching bass and stocked rainbow trout. The casino area still is productive for rainbows and small stripers in the 1-pound class. From the upper Big Bend area down to the Avi, anglers are catching catfish on anchovies and stink baits. Bluegill are hiding in the shadows and taking night crawlers.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Water levels are good at most of the ponds except for Sunset Lake, which is low for maintenance. Bluegill are taking mealworms, and catfish are taking hot dogs and night crawlers. Due to heat-related problems when transporting fish, the Nevada Department of Wildlife will not plant catfish in July.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Emerging vegetation is starting to show along the edges and create issues for anglers. Bass and crappie are hitting flies and plastics at Hay Meadow and Adams-McGill reservoirs. Rainbow trout action is good at most of the reservoirs. Fish are taking flies and PowerBait. Dacey Reservoir is limited to artificial lures.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Seasonal weed growth is starting to show along the edges. Rainbow trout are taking small spinners such as Mepp’s, Rooster Tails and Panther Martins in a variety of colors in the early mornings and after sundown. Anglers fishing off the dam and dock are doing well with PowerBait and night crawlers fished below a bobber to keep the bait above the weeds.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Crappie action is starting to slow, but anglers continue to have success for rainbow trout and largemouth bass. Spinners, traditional baits and Woolly Buggers are catching the fish. As the water begins to clear, weeds will become thicker near the surface and make fishing difficult.

Angler education — Nevada Department of Wildlife workshops are posted online at http://www.ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/.

