Nevada fishing report, June 17, 2020

The black bass bite is on near Callville Bay, Government Wash and in the Virgin Basin at Lake Mead. Largemouth are taking shad swimbaits and crankbaits.

Lake Mead — The black bass bite is on near Callville Bay, Government Wash and in the Virgin Basin. Largemouth are taking shad swimbaits and crankbaits. Soft plastics and chatterbaits are enticing smallmouths. Topwater baits are the ticket in the Virgin Basin. Bluegill are taking worms in Government Wash’s shallow waters. Anglers seeking catfish should try anchovies off the bottom at Hemenway.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Stripers are biting in the late afternoon on Lake Mohave. Anglers trolling swimbaits are landing fish from 10 to 30 pounds. Smallmouth action is being reported all over the lake. Fish are taking watermelon worms and jigs. Catfish are spawning under shaded ledges. Shore anglers are having the most luck fishing anchovies beneath the ledges from rocky points. The striper bite is hit and miss at Willow Beach. The most action is being reported on anchovies after dark.

Laughlin — Anglers are catching striped bass in the 2- to 5-pound range along the Colorado River shore. Fish are taking topwater baits and jerkbaits in trout patterns. Channel catfish are looking for anchovies and chicken liver. The black bass bite is hit and miss. Try a Ned rig or a shad lure in deeper pockets near vegetation.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Anglers are catching small bass with live worms intended for catfish and bluegill. Bluegill will try to take a full night crawler, but small pieces and mealworms are better suited for these fish. Action generally is best in the cooler mornings.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Action was slow this past week. Trout are taking green emerger flies across the reservoirs. The bass and crappie bites have been good at Cold Springs. The bass are catch-and-release through June. Aquatic vegetation is thickening along the dam and near boat launch areas.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Anglers have found good action for trout from boats and the shoreline. Anglers are catching fish with PowerBait, night crawlers and emerger flies. Bass are catch-and-release through June. Fish are hitting topwater lures and plastics. Crappies have been taking yellow and green jigs along the reeds and pier. State Park campgrounds are open at half capacity.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Shoreline access is getting limited as aquatic vegetation becomes thicker. Anglers either are using bobbers to get past the weeds or fishing from kayaks. Trout action has slowed due to warmer temperatures. Bass and crappie still are biting. Green and purple flies have been working well in the mornings. Yellow and green lures or PowerBait also might catch fish.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled all outdoor education classes. Check the NDOW Facebook page for classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife