Nevada fishing report, March 11, 2020

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 4:04 pm
 

Lake Mead — Striped bass are providing most of the action, with bites being reported from Hemenway through the Overton Arm. Chatterbaits are tempting stripers in the 2- to 3-pound range, and anchovies always are a preferred bait. Anglers are averaging about five fish per day. Largemouth bass are chasing jigs in the shallow, warmer water near Pitch Fork Cove. A few anglers have reported soft plastic worms in olive colors are catching smallmouth bass in the 1- to 2-pound range.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Rainbow trout are taking gold Kastmasters and floating mice tails at Willow Beach. Catfish are hit and miss on anchovies. With longer days and warmer temperatures ahead, action on Lake Mohave is expected to pick up. Stripers are taking anchovies fished from boats at the lake’s south end. The best striper action is taking place in the evenings. Smallmouth fishing is picking up out of Cottonwood Cove.

Laughlin — Shore anglers are reeling in stripers with anchovies below Davis Dam. Anglers are reporting the best action in the late afternoons and early evenings. Boaters are catching stripers as large as 7 pounds near Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. With water temperatures climbing, black bass will be more active as they begin to spawn. Rainbow trout action remains steady along the shoreline. The fish are biting on night crawlers, PowerBait and a variety of spinners.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Seasonal trout plants are nearing an end. The water soon will be too warm for the cold-water species. In the meantime, gold spinners, Kastmasters and night crawlers are catching the fish. Bass action has been slow. Catfish are becoming increasingly active, taking stink baits and hot dogs at Sunset Park.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The reservoirs are ice-free, and anglers are catching plump rainbows. Action will continue to pick up as water temperatures grow warmer.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Ice is off, and the weather is expected to be hit and miss for the next week. Check conditions, and go prepared. Rainbow trout are hitting lures and commercial trout baits. Various colors of PowerBait, marshmallows and night crawlers are fooling the trout. Nighttime temperatures still are below freezing, but the campground and all facilities are open. Bass fishing has slowed.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Anglers can expect rain and snow off and on for the next week. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s, so the water should stay open. Trout are taking PowerBait, spinners and nymphs. All facilities are open for day trips and camping. Only a few anglers have been seen on the water.

Upcoming events — Visit www.registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information about Nevada Department of Wildlife angling workshops, family fishing clinics and fly-fishing workshops.

Nevada Department of Wildlife

