Nevada fishing report, March 27, 2019

Lake Mead — Fishing is picking up in the Overton Arm. Anglers are finding the best action for bass near cove edges and rocky points. Crankbaits and drop shot rigs are fooling the fish. Stripers are chasing swimbaits and hitting anchovies fished from the shoreline in the Government Wash area.

Lake Mohave — Anglers are catching smallmouth bass in the 2- to 3-pound range in Cottonwood Basin. Smallies in the 5-pound class are growing increasingly common at tournament weigh-ins. The fish are hitting on green and watermelon colored plastics. Anglers fishing out of Willow Beach are finding good action for stocked rainbow trout and striped bass. Rainbows are taking yellow and orange PowerBait. Stripers are hitting trout imitation swimbaits and anchovies.

Laughlin — Striper action is picking up below Davis Dam. The fish are averaging 2 to 5 pounds. Anglers fishing from the shore are having success with anchovies fished off the bottom. The south end of Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area is providing good fishing. The national fish hatchery planted an extra load of rainbow trout below Davis Dam last week. Anglers have been catching limits of trout with PowerBait and night crawlers.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Trout action will pick up again in April, but it won’t last long. Warming temperatures eventually will put the seasonal brakes on trout action. Some trout will hold over by seeking out shady areas and deep water. Black bass and bluegill are becoming more responsive. Night crawlers and mealworms are the baits of choice for bluegill, while green plastics and poppers will entice largemouth bass.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — The best trout fishing of the year takes place between early March and June. The fish are hungry, and weed growth has not yet become an issue. Effective bait options include worms, PowerBait, spinners, lures and fly patterns. Rooster Tails, Mepp’s and Panther Martin spinners generally are good options. So too are Lil Jakes and Super Dupers. Bead head Woolly Buggers in green colors generally are effective as temperatures continue to warm.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The roads officially are reopened. Runoff from melting snow has made the water murky and the fishing tough, but things should turn around as the water begins to settle out. The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted rainbow and tiger trout during the past two weeks.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — With the water level still high, murky water conditions remain. As a result of that and limited shoreline access, fishing activity has been limited. Bass and trout fishing will improve as the runoff slows and the water settles.

Upcoming events — The NDOW will hold a free fly-tying class at the Sportsman’s Warehouse northwest location at 6 p.m. Friday. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting https://registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. Spring Valley State Park will hold its annual one-fly fishing tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Call the park at 775-962-5102 for details.

