Aces’ betting line moves as Brittney Griner’s status uncertain

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces will open their pursuit of a three-peat as WNBA champions against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces are consensus 13½-point favorites, but the line has bounced around with Phoenix center Brittney Griner listed as day to day with a foot injury.

“I opened the Aces up 14½, and there’s 13½ out there, because I saw Friday that Brittney Griner’s in a walking boot,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “I’d be surprised if she plays, just based on seeing the pictures out there. I expect that line to go up.”

Griner, tied for the 25-1 fifth choice at the Westgate to win the MVP award, didn’t play in Phoenix’s 98-85 preseason loss to Los Angeles on Friday. A photo posted on X showed Griner on a scooter before the game with a walking boot on her left foot.

The SuperBook lowered the line to 14 on Monday morning after taking money on the Mercury +14½. Sherman said the move was based on market difference.

The Aces were -13 at Circa Sports as of Monday morning and -13½ at Station Sports, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook.

The consensus total is 169½, with Circa at 168½.

Sherman bet on the Aces -13½, mostly because he doesn’t expect Griner to play.

“If she doesn’t play, this line will go up,” he said. “It will be tough for them going against the Aces bringing everybody back, because the Mercury have a new influx of players. It might take them a couple games to get some chemistry going.”

