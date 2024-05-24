84°F
Summer poker tournament schedule in Las Vegas includes more than WSOP

A dealer straightens their table during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe ...
A dealer straightens their table during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2024 - 12:02 pm
 

The summer poker schedule in Las Vegas is underway.

In addition to the World Series of Poker, which begins its run Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas with 99 live events, several other notable events will attract top professionals and skilled amateur players.

Here is a look at the most prestigious tournaments taking place:

Wynn

The Summer Classic is already underway through July 18 and features 98 events with more than $37 million in total guaranteed prize pools.

The flagship event is the $10,400 No-limit Hold’em Wynn Summer Championship from June 28 to July 3 that has a $10 million guaranteed prize pool.

Other high-profile events include the $3,500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event with a $4 million guaranteed prize pool, the $2,200 buy-in Mystery Bounty event and the World Poker Tour Alpha 8 Trifecta, three $25,000 buy-in High Roller tournaments.

The Venetian

The DeepStack Championship Poker Series runs through July 31 and has nearly $14 million in guaranteed tournament prize pools for the 79 events.

The $1,600 buy-in No-limit Hold’em UltimateStack event from July 15 to 18 has a $1.5 million total guaranteed prize pool, while the $1,600 Seniors tournament runs July 8 to 11 and includes a massive $1 million guaranteed prize pool.

The series is also highlighted by two Mid-States Poker Tour events. The $1,100 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournament from May 25 to 28 has a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool, and the $1,600 event runs June 3 to 5 with a $750,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Aria

The Aria Poker Classic runs from Wednesday to July 15 with 45 events. The highlight is the $3,500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em BetMGM championship from June 7 to 11 with a $3 million guarantee, up from $2 million last year. The final table will be streamed on PokerGO.

The High Roller Series also returns to the PokerGO Studio from June 19 to July 8. The 13-event schedule starts with eight Pot-limit Omaha tournaments before finishing with five $10,00 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournaments.

MGM Grand

The Summer Poker Festival run Wednesday to July 8, including 14 events from the Moneymaker Tour starting June 28. The main event is the $1,700 buy-in Moneymaker No-limit Hold’em tournament with a $1 million guaranteed prize pool that begins July 2.

Other tournaments that should attract nice fields include the $500 buy-in Super Stack No-limit Hold’em that starts June 2 ($250,000 guaranteed prize pool), the $500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Mystery Bounty starting June 8 ($250,000 guaranteed prize pool) and the $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty starting June 18 ($250,000 guaranteed prize pool).

The Orleans

The Summer Poker Open kicks off Sunday and goes through July 14 with $3.5 million in guaranteed prize pools.

The $600 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Main Event begins June 26 and has a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. The $1,100 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. Championship on May 31 has a $100,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Golden Nugget

The Grand Poker Series returns from Tuesday to July 1 with 96 events and more than $3.5 million in total guaranteed prize money.

That includes the Goldenaire Mystery Bounty beginning June 27. The $1,200 buy-in event features a $1 million guaranteed prize pool. There’s also the $600 buy-in Main Event championship that opens June 20 and has a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

