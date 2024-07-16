Online poker legend looks to add WSOP Main Event title

Niklas “Lena900” Astedt of Sweden will be third in chips when the World Series of Poker Main Event final table resumes Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Players, including, from left, Niklas Astedt , Yegor Moroz, Brian Kim, Kristen Foxen and Joe Serock compete in the final two tables of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Niklas Astedt, of Sweden, plays in the final two tables of the World Series of Poker Main Event at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Niklas Astedt has already conquered the world of online tournament poker.

After he reached the final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event late Sunday, Astedt was asked if he can translate that success to the live felt.

“I think so,” the soft-spoken Swede said. “I’m happy to book a win in Vegas, first of all, one summer. I’m always going for more money, but I want the first (place).”

Astedt will be third in chips when the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship resumes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Jordan Griff, a recreational poker player originally from Schaumburg, Illinois, owns the overall lead after making quad fives to win a huge pot late on Day 8. The remaining nine players are guaranteed $1 million, with $10 million going to the winner.

Officials plan to play Tuesday until four players remain. The champion will be crowned Wednesday.

“(Sunday) I came in with a plan to fire a little bit more, to place myself in a reasonable position to win this tournament,” Astedt said. “I’m not going to do anything stupid just to win, but yeah, my eyes are set for the first prize for sure.”

Astedt, a native of Gothenburg, Sweden, is known by his screen name “Lena900” and is widely regarded as one of the best online tournament players of all time. PocketFives conducted a poll in 2021 and Astedt was voted as the best online player in history.

He has amassed over $48.6 million in online cashes, according to the PokerStars website. That includes seven PokerStars World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) titles and nine Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) championships.

The 33-year-old joked the eight days of the Main Event were a breeze after grinding for the online championships.

“Piece of cake compared to SCOOP,” Astedt said. “People say this is a marathon. They should try 20 tables for 40 days during SCOOP. That’s what I say.”

Astedt has ventured away from virtual tables in recent years and appeared in more live events, particularly on the European Poker Tour. He has amassed more than $3 million in live earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Astedt was seventh in the WSOP $5,000 buy-in Mixed No-limit Hold’em/Pot-limit Omaha event in 2021 and took second in February at a European Poker Tour Paris No-limit Hold’em event for more than $314,000. But he hasn’t won a major live title since winning the €10,300 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha High Roller Eight-handed event at the PokerStars Championship Prague in 2017.

Astedt is one of the best players never to win a WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament wins.

He was below average in chips throughout the Main Event until Day 5, when he started in 409th position out of the 464 players remaining. He ended the session in ninth place.

“After Day 5, I thought, ‘Whoa, I might have a shot in this one.’ Before that, no,” Astedt said.

He remained in the top 15 in chips for three consecutive days and climbed the leaderboard Sunday. He won a big pot off poker pro Brian Kim with a preflop four-bet not long after the dinner break and also was responsible for eliminating Diogo Coelho in 10th place.

Martin Jacobson in 2014 is the only Swedish player to win the Main Event.

“Poker has given me a lot,” Astedt said, “so I’m just happy to be here.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

Up next

What: WSOP Main Event final table

When: Tuesday and Wednesday

Where: Horseshoe Las Vegas

Streaming: PokerGO (subscription required)

First prize: $10 million