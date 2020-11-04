Nevada fishing report, Nov. 4, 2020

Stripers are boiling throughout Las Vegas Bay and the Temple Bar area. Anglers are reporting more consistent action a few hours before sunset.

Lake Mead — Stripers are boiling throughout Las Vegas Bay and the Temple Bar area. Anglers are reporting more consistent action a few hours before sunset. Live shad is the bait of choice, but topwater lures also are landing nice catches. Black bass are most active in the mornings in the backs of coves with heavy vegetation. Smallies are taking soft plastics and walking baits, while largemouth are more interested in crankbaits and spinners. For catfish, try corn or anchovies fished off the bottom in Government Wash or near the Hemenway pier.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Rainbow trout action is picking up. Worms and PowerBait are catching 1- to 2-pound fish. Anglers are reporting striper boils throughout the day. Fish are attacking Zara Spooks, crankbaits and swimbaits. Low water levels have prompted black bass anglers to search for new hot spots. Those who have been successful are throwing topwater lures just in front of shorelines with large rocks or vegetation.

Laughlin — Shore anglers are catching limits of rainbow trout following recent plants. Rooster Tails and garlic PowerBait are producing nice catches. Worms also are working well for trout and catfish. Reports of striped bass hitting worms on jig heads are coming in near Davis Dam. Swimbaits and crankbaits in shad or trout patterns also are good choices for stripers.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fishing has been good for catfish and bluegill. Many anglers have caught three-fish limits at Veterans Memorial, Sunset and Floyd Lamb parks. Catfish are taking night crawlers and hot dog pieces. Floyd Lamb bass have been hitting plastics on Texas rigs.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Water levels remain low, and vegetation continues to gather along the shorelines. Rainbow trout action has been best from boats. Trout are hitting PowerBait, night crawlers and hardware, including spoons, Kastmasters and Super Dupers. With waterfowl season underway, outdoor enthusiasts can take home ducks and fish.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Rainbow and tiger trout fishing has been good following recent plants. Fish are taking PowerBait, spinners and small spoons. The fishing dock and ramp will remain inaccessible until the reservoir receives additional water, and that is dependent on precipitation. Moisture is expected this weekend, so travel prepared for the possibilities.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Rainbow trout action has been good. The best fishing has been found by those using boats or float tubes. With low water levels, anglers are finding the best action off the dam. Fish are taking PowerBait in rainbow, orange and green colorations, as well as Rooster Tails and other spinners. Moisture is blowing in this weekend, so travel prepared.

Upcoming events — Check out virtual programs and workshops at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.

