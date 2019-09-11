Nevada fishing report, Sept. 11, 2019

Fishing has been good for bluegill, bass and catfish on the Las Vegas urban ponds. The best action continues to be in the early mornings and after sunset.

Lake Mead — Anglers targeting striped bass should find better action jigging in deeper water as weekend temperatures climb back over 100. Despite the abundance of live bait, fish are hitting primarily on artificial lures. Those casting lines before 7 a.m. are finding the best action. Black bass are hitting occasionally on shad but taking mostly lures in deep water. Bluegill continue to be popular with anglers who are catching the fish on small jigs and night crawlers in the Government Wash area.

Lake Mohave — Catfish have been hanging in the backs of coves. Some anglers have been catching the fish at night outside of Cottonwood Cove. Light-colored spinnerbaits are fooling black bass but also have brought in catfish. Willow Beach anglers are catching striped bass at the mouth of coves in the early mornings. Largemouth bass are slow to bite, but smallmouth are taking deep-diving lures in coves throughout the Cottonwood Basin.

Laughlin — Anglers are finding good action for stripers south of Casino Row. Anchovies and deep-diving lures are catching the fish. Striper schools are moving through Big Bend State Recreation Area and along the river to the south. Catfish are biting below the Bend in coves with heavy vegetation. Largemouth are hiding at the mouths of coves and hitting spinnerbaits.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fishing has been good for bluegill, bass and catfish. The best action continues to be in the early mornings and after sunset. Catfish are taking stink baits and hot dogs. Bluegill love mealworms, green grubs and night crawlers.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Fishing on the reservoirs remains steady for trout and bass despite seasonal weed growth. Trout have been taking a variety of spinning lures and spoons, as well as PowerBait and night crawlers. With mourning dove season underway, visitors can catch fish and hunt birds.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — With overnight temperatures cooling, aquatic vegetation growth should be subsiding soon. Trout and bass are hitting on a variety of lures and flies, as well as taking PowerBait and night crawlers.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Anglers getting an early start are catching bass and crappie using jigs and small spinning lures. The trout bite is improving as overnight temperatures cool. Anglers are using spinners, flies and PowerBait.

Upcoming classes — Visit https://registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information about classes. Anglers 12 years of age and older will need valid Nevada fishing licenses to participate in most classes.

Nevada Department of Wildlife