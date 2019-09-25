Nevada fishing report, Sept. 25, 2019

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

Lake Mead — Two Southern California anglers caught a 28-pound striper while fishing a boil in the Vegas Wash area. Live shad generally are the bait of choice in this part of the lake and can be caught in the wash during the early mornings. Striped bass won’t be too far away from the shad. Work the openings and points of coves. Smaller stripers have been caught on anchovies and jigs about 60 to 80 feet down.

Lake Mohave — Stripers and catfish are hitting baits. The line sides are taking crankbaits and trout imitations. Anchovies are working for catfish as well. Anglers have brought in a few stripers in the 5- to 10-pound range at Cottonwood Cove. They also are finding sunfish in coves above the marina. At Willow Beach, anglers are catching limits of stocked rainbow trout from the shoreline as well as from boats.

Laughlin — Anglers continue to catch a variety of fish. Rainbow trout are hanging in the areas around docks and marshy coves. Rooster Tails and other spinners have been productive. If you are getting bites but no hookups, try switching to worms or Woolly Buggers below a bobber. Anchovies are the go-to bait for catfish and stripers. Black bass are biting dark-colored jigs below Casino Row.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Bluegill, green sunfish and bass make up most of the catch. Bass are hitting plastics and spinnerbaits. Catfish are hitting night crawlers and hot dog pieces. Small hooks with mealworms or chunks of nightcrawlers are working the best for bluegill and green sunfish.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Aquatic vegetation and low water levels are making fishing tough at Cold Springs and Hay Meadow reservoirs. Fishing action has been good with flies and spinners on Dacey and Adams-McGill reservoirs. Anglers are reporting good action for trout ranging from 15 to 20 inches long.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Crappie action is picking up, and the fish are taking Hare’s Ear Nymphs for fly-fishers, while bait fishers are doing well with night crawlers suspended below a bobber. Trout fishing has been sluggish but should improve with cooler overnight temperatures. Rooster Tails and other spinners are catching trout as they slurp near the surface in the early mornings and again toward sunset.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Rainbow trout have been hitting on combinations of night crawlers and mini-marshmallows. Spinners are fooling the fish during the early mornings and evenings. Crappie and bass action has been good, with the fish taking spinning lures and small jigs.

Upcoming events — Contact Abbey Czarnecki at 702-668-3554 or check the schedule online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education for information about fishing classes. Anglers 12 years of age and older will need valid Nevada fishing licenses to participate in most classes.

Nevada Department of Wildlife