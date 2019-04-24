MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — April 24

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2019 - 1:44 pm
 
Class 4A
School Record Previous
1. Shadow Ridge 18-0 1
2. Centennial 22-4 2
3. Arbor View 21-5 3
4. Coronado 18-7 5
5. Rancho 22-4 4
6. Basic 22-7 6
7. Liberty 14-4 7
8. Desert Oasis 18-11 8
9. Sierra Vista 16-10 10
10. Cimarron 10-6
— —
Class 3A
School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 18-9 1
2. Moapa Valley 17-5 2
3. Boulder City 12-14 4
4. Chaparral 13-6 3
5. Mojave 7-5 5
