|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Shadow Ridge
|18-0
|1
|2. Centennial
|22-4
|2
|3. Arbor View
|21-5
|3
|4. Coronado
|18-7
|5
|5. Rancho
|22-4
|4
|6. Basic
|22-7
|6
|7. Liberty
|14-4
|7
|8. Desert Oasis
|18-11
|8
|9. Sierra Vista
|16-10
|10
|10. Cimarron
|10-6
|—
|— —
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Pahrump Valley
|18-9
|1
|2. Moapa Valley
|17-5
|2
|3. Boulder City
|12-14
|4
|4. Chaparral
|13-6
|3
|5. Mojave
|7-5
|5
Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — April 24
Here are the latest Class 4A and Class 3A softball rankings
April 24, 2019 - 1:44 pm