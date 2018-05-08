Centennial’s Nik Dobar carries scoreless streak into postseason

Nik Dobar has allowed just two earned runs all season, and carries a 7-0 record and 0.35 ERA into the Sunset Region playoffs. Centennial (24-7) host Durango (12-18-1) in the first round at 4 p.m. today.

Centennial High School's Nik Dobar (2) pitches the ball in a game against Cimarron-Memorial High School at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Friday, April 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Centennial pitcher Nik Dobar pitches against Arbor View during the fourth inning at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, March 23, 2018. Centennial won 11-2. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial players Kris Bow and Nik Dobar embrace after Dobar scored the second of two runs in the top of the seventh inning with two outs while playing against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. In the background is pitcher Zack Simon. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The pitcher’s mound often is populated by big, imposing players with overpowering fastballs.

Centennial senior Nik Dobar doesn’t have that kind of velocity, but it certainly hasn’t hurt his results.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound Dobar has allowed just two earned runs all season, and carries a 7-0 record and 0.35 ERA into the Sunset Region playoffs. The Bulldogs (24-7) host Durango (12-18-1) in the first round at 4 p.m. today.

“Over the years there’s’s been all this emphasis on velocity,” Centennial pitching coach Billy Barker said. “And I’ve never really been one of the velocity guys. More important we believe as a staff is learning how to pitch. And that’s learning how to pitch whether you have velocity or not. And he’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he’s got one of the biggest hearts.”

Dobar hasn’t given up a run — earned or unearned — since March 23, a span of 28 innings. He hasn’t struck out more than six batters in a game this season, but has relied heavily on his control. Dobar has walked just two batters in 40 innings with 36 strikeouts.

“He does a phenomenal job of getting ahead in the count and throwing strike one,” Barker said. “Nik gives us an opportunity to win every time he goes out because he’s such a competitor and puts the hitters behind in the count a lot.”

Dobar isn’t afraid of allowing people to hit the ball, and his teammates have backed him well all season. Centennial has made only four errors with Dobar on the mound.

“I know that when I’m on the mound they believe in me and I believe that they’ll get everything done behind me,” Dobar said.

That may be because his defenders know they need to be ready. Dobar isn’t going to walk many, and he’s not going to blow the ball past the opposition, so the defense needs to be on its toes.

“He pitches to contact, and for some reason, our guys play a little bit better defensively, maybe because of that,” Centennial coach Charlie Cerrone said.

They also believe that Dobar gives them a good chance to win.

“He just goes out there and competes,” junior outfielder Austin Kryszczuk said. “He’s one of the biggest competitors on the team, one of the biggest competitors I know. When we’re out there, we feel confident in him on the mound.”

But to get through the double-elimination tournament, the Bulldogs will need more than Dobar. Kryszczuk said the team will need to continue to play the way it did in winning the Northwest League title.

“Just stay composed, stay who we are,” Kryszczuk said. “We can’t get out of character. As long as we play our game, play hard, we should be OK.”

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.