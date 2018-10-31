Late goal sends Clark boys soccer to Desert Region semis

Abraham Dolley’s goal with 12 minutes remaining in regulation broke a tie and helped Clark’s boys soccer team snag a 2-1 victory over Tech on Tuesday in the Desert Region quarterfinals at Bettye Wilson Park.

Clark High School celebrates a goal against Advanced Technologies Academy at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark High School's goalkeeper saves a goal against Advanced Technologies Academy at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark High School scores a goal on Advanced Technologies Academy's Garcia-Benitez Yobani at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark High School's Abraham Dolley (10) runs off the field after scoring a goal during a game against Advanced Technologies Academy at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark High School scores a goal on Advanced Technologies Academy's Garcia-Benitez Yobani at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark High School's Juan Beltran Diaz fights for the ball against Advanced Technologies Academy's Cruz Velazquez at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark High School's Tomas Huerta kicks the ball down the field in a game against Advanced Technologies Academy at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark High School's Edgar Huerts celebrates their win over Advanced Technologies Academy at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Abraham Dolley knew exactly what he wanted to do.

When he saw the defender commit, Dolley wanted to sneak around him and shoot far side. Then he wanted to celebrate with a backflip.

Dolley’s goal with 12 minutes remaining in regulation broke a tie and helped Clark snag a 2-1 soccer victory over Tech on Tuesday in the Desert Region quarterfinals at Bettye Wilson Park.

“I knew I had the shot so I had to go for it,” Dolley said. “If I can beat a defender I always do it and then go for the shot.”

Clark faces defending state champion Coronado (17-2-1) in one semifinal Thursday, with Bishop Gorman (14-3-2) playing Durango (14-5-5) in the other. Both games are at Bettye Wilson Park at 4 p.m.

Clark (12-5-2) scored its goals in the second half, and they didn’t come easy. The Chargers were held without a shot until 19 minutes into the half, then scored on a Jacob Menchaca goal 60 seconds later in the 60th minute on a shot nearly identical to Dolley’s.

Two minutes after Menchaca’s goal, Tech (14-5-4) tied it on Alan Lopez’s goal.

Tech had two prime chances later, but a 74th-minute free kick from a yard outside the box and a shot from inside the box soared over the net.

“I was nervous because they can sneak a strike,” Clark coach Juan Chavez said. “We practiced setting up the wall, we practiced preventing those.”

Clark, which won just one game last season, won the state championship three seasons ago. Chavez said he thinks this year’s team has some of the same characteristics as the 2015 title team.

“Most of my guys matured from last year,” he said. “A lot these players compare it to 2015, and they’re up there.”

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.