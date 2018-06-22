Liberty’s Corey Moore wins Gatorade track athlete award

Liberty’s Corey Moore was named the Gatorade Nevada Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year on Thursday.

(Thinkstock)

Liberty's Corey Moore is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state track and field team.

Moore, who just completed his junior year, won the discus throw at the Class 4A state meet with a mark of 189 feet, 7 inches.

His best throw of the season was 193-3, which was the best in the state among the top 20 efforts in the nation. He recently finished 10th in the discus at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet.

Moore was a first-team all-state selection.

