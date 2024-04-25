Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Brock Barlow, Tech: The senior went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and six RBIs in the Roadrunners’ 17-7 win over Legacy.
— Roberto Madrigal, Clark: The senior had a home run, a double and four RBIs in the Chargers’ 13-3 victory over Cheyenne.
— Connor McGill, The Meadows: The junior went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and six RBIs as the Mustangs stormed to a 32-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
— Jose Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and the Spartans held off a late rally to defeat Western 11-9.
— Zaden Sibal, Foothill: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Falcons past Bishop Gorman 14-4.
Softball
— Breya Hee, Arbor View: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and six RBIs to help the Aggies roll to a 15-0 win over Green Valley.
— Ashley Madonia, Centennial: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Bulldogs used a seven-run sixth inning to rally for a 9-4 victory over Palo Verde.
— Stevie Robison, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the Mustangs’ 10-0 win over Liberty.
Boys volleyball
— Brandon Abbott, Sky Pointe: The senior finished with 10 kills and six digs in the Eagles’ 25-17, 25-19, 27-25 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Josh Johnson, Bonanza: The junior had 21 kills and 19 digs to help the Bengals beat Doral Academy 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22.
— Jayden Loring, Durango: The senior logged 30 kills and four digs to lead the Trailblazers past Sunrise Mountain 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24.
— Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The junior collected 18 assists, 14 kills, 11 digs and four blocks in the Longhorns’ 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-12 loss to Tech.
Scores
Baseball
Bonanza 16, Desert Pines 3
Cimarron-Memorial 11, Western 9
Clark 13, Cheyenne 3
Durango 16, Cadence 0
Eldorado 13, Del Sol 0
Foothill 14, Bishop Gorman 4
Mater East 22, Mojave 0
Moapa Valley 23, Canyon Springs 1
Pahrump Valley 17, Chaparral 2
Rancho 15, Valley 0
Sierra Vista 8, Silverado 2
SLAM Academy 6, Boulder City 5
Tech 17, Legacy 7
The Meadows 32, Sunrise Mountain 0
Virgin Valley 17, Democracy Prep 0
Softball
Arbor View 15, Green Valley 0
Centennial 9, Palo Verde 4
Shadow Ridge 10, Liberty 0
Boys volleyball
Bonanza 3, Doral Academy 1
Del Sol 3, Liberty 0
Durango 3, Sunrise Mountain 1
Sky Pointe 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Tech 3, Legacy 2
