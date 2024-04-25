Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

No. 2 Basic routs No. 1 Faith Lutheran in 1st place battle — PHOTOS

No. 4 Centennial softball rallies to beat No. 1 Palo Verde — PHOTOS

Centennial batter Ashley Madonia (3) connects on a Palo Verde pitch during the sixth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wednesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Brock Barlow, Tech: The senior went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and six RBIs in the Roadrunners’ 17-7 win over Legacy.

— Roberto Madrigal, Clark: The senior had a home run, a double and four RBIs in the Chargers’ 13-3 victory over Cheyenne.

— Connor McGill, The Meadows: The junior went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and six RBIs as the Mustangs stormed to a 32-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

— Jose Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and the Spartans held off a late rally to defeat Western 11-9.

— Zaden Sibal, Foothill: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Falcons past Bishop Gorman 14-4.

Softball

— Breya Hee, Arbor View: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and six RBIs to help the Aggies roll to a 15-0 win over Green Valley.

— Ashley Madonia, Centennial: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Bulldogs used a seven-run sixth inning to rally for a 9-4 victory over Palo Verde.

— Stevie Robison, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the Mustangs’ 10-0 win over Liberty.

Boys volleyball

— Brandon Abbott, Sky Pointe: The senior finished with 10 kills and six digs in the Eagles’ 25-17, 25-19, 27-25 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Josh Johnson, Bonanza: The junior had 21 kills and 19 digs to help the Bengals beat Doral Academy 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22.

— Jayden Loring, Durango: The senior logged 30 kills and four digs to lead the Trailblazers past Sunrise Mountain 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24.

— Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The junior collected 18 assists, 14 kills, 11 digs and four blocks in the Longhorns’ 25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-12 loss to Tech.

Scores

Baseball

Bonanza 16, Desert Pines 3

Cimarron-Memorial 11, Western 9

Clark 13, Cheyenne 3

Durango 16, Cadence 0

Eldorado 13, Del Sol 0

Foothill 14, Bishop Gorman 4

Mater East 22, Mojave 0

Moapa Valley 23, Canyon Springs 1

Pahrump Valley 17, Chaparral 2

Rancho 15, Valley 0

Sierra Vista 8, Silverado 2

SLAM Academy 6, Boulder City 5

Tech 17, Legacy 7

The Meadows 32, Sunrise Mountain 0

Virgin Valley 17, Democracy Prep 0

Softball

Arbor View 15, Green Valley 0

Centennial 9, Palo Verde 4

Shadow Ridge 10, Liberty 0

Boys volleyball

Bonanza 3, Doral Academy 1

Del Sol 3, Liberty 0

Durango 3, Sunrise Mountain 1

Sky Pointe 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Tech 3, Legacy 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal