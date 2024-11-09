Coronado boys set records, cruise to 5A state title match

Coronado’s boys soccer team rolled past Wooster in a Class 5A state semifinal and set two state records. The Cougars will face Hug on Saturday for the state title.

Palo Verde High's goalie Landon Blanchard jumps to block Hug High's Julian Enriquez (25) header as Blanchard scores the goal during a Class 5A boys soccer State semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Henderson. Hug won 1-0. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) shoots at the goal past Wooster defender Christopher Noguera Aguirre (16) during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer state semifinals game at Coronado High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado’s boys soccer got a look at some Northern teams at a tournament in August to prepare for potential opponents in the state tournament.

Wooster, the Cougars’ opposition in the Class 5A state semifinals, wasn’t one of those teams.

That didn’t matter Friday.

Coronado, the Southern League champion and No. 1 seed, continued its record season of dominance, rolling to an 8-1 victory against Wooster, the North’s No. 2 seed, at Coronado.

Coronado will face Northern champion Hug — a 1-0 winner over Palo Verde in an earlier semifinal — at noon Saturday at Coronado for the state title.

Dylan Flores scored four goals for Coronado (27-0), and Gavin Flickinger added three goals to break the state record for most goals in a season by a player in the top classification (59).

The Cougars also set the record for most goals in a season by a team after coming into Friday tied with North Tahoe (158 in 1999).

Coronado will now go into Saturday trying to be the second team to have an undefeated season with no ties (Tech, 23-0 in 2012), according to known records by the NIAA, and be the first team since Legacy (2010 and 2011) to win back-to-back titles in the top classification.

Wooster “came out hard. That team wanted to win,” Coronado coach Dustin Barton said. “They wanted it, but we kind of wore them down. We passed the ball well and absorbed all that pressure and then tired them out and (went) at them.”

Flickinger’s third goal, a penalty kick in the final minutes, was his state-leading 59th of the season. The goal set a state record for goals by a player in 5A or 4A, breaking the mark of 58 set by MLS player Danny Musovski (Liberty) in 2013.

“It’s a good feeling, but I have to thank my teammates for it all,” Flickinger said. “They’re always feeding me balls, and I wouldn’t be able to beat (the record) without them.”

Flickinger had several scoring chances throughout the game that just missed. Barton said once Flickinger scored the final goal, the team felt some relief after pushing to get Flickinger the record.

“Everybody’s pretty excited, and Gavin’s pretty high right now with breaking the record,” Barton said. “Now we can settle in and play (Saturday). It was a little bit of pressure. He was a little bit nervous to get that last one. It’s good that he got it, and now we can relax and play.”

Flores and Flickinger connected early on a pair of goals. Flores fed an open Flickinger on the first goal as Flores tapped a pass to his teammate while Wooster goalie Jason Acosta-Plascencia attempted to stop Flores in the sixth minute.

Flickinger assisted Flores in the eighth minute to put Coronado ahead 2-0. Flores scored again in the 31st minute to help the Cougars hold a 3-1 halftime lead after Matias Gutierrez-Duarte scored for Wooster in the 24th minute.

“We’re very complementary of each other ever since the start of the season,” Flickinger said of his connection with Flores. “We’ve been scoring and assisting each other every game, so it’s really cool.”

Flickinger scored early in the second half, and Flores added two more goals. Aiden Sena added a goal in the 55th minute.

“We kept working hard and we knew the goals would come,” Barton said. “Usually, they come. If you have enough opportunities, you’re going to score some, and we’ll get them in.”

— No. 1N Hug 1, No. 2S Palo Verde 0: At Coronado, Julian Enriquez scored in the 73rd minute to help the Hawks (17-0-5) remain unbeaten and eliminate the Panthers (14-7-3) in the other semifinal.

On a long free-kick attempt, Hug controlled possession in front of the Palo Verde net and got Panthers goalie Landon Blanchard out of position. Enriquez gathered a loose ball and tapped it into an open net.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

