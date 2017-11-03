Madison Karcich, Coronado sweep Foothill in region semifinal

Madison Karcich had seven aces, seven kills and 14 digs to lead Coronado’s girls volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 home win over Silverado in a Class 4A Sunrise Region semifinal on Thursday night.

Coronado's Sasha Bolla, 12, celebrates with her teammates after beating Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Foothill and Coronado hits hands after Coronado won the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado's Cassandra Smits Van Oyen hits the ball against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado plays against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Foothill's Whitley Brow bumps the ball against Coronado during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronando's Madison Karcich follows through spikes the ball against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronando's Morenkie "Reni" Ajayi bumps the ball against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado's Madison Karcich follows through serves against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado breaks during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal against Foothill at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Foothill coach Krysta Ortiz, center, during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Foothill's Alexis Taylor serves against Coronado during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado's Sasha Bolla hits the ball against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado's Madison Karcich smiles after scoring a point against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado's Madison Karcich follows through serves against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado's Madison Karcich follows through on a scoring serve against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado teammates celebrate after scoring a point against Foothill during the Class 4A Sunrise Region volleyball semifinal at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Coronado senior Madison Karcich doesn’t like coming off the court during volleyball matches. But even she won’t argue with Cougars coach Matt Johnson for pulling her at the back row in recent weeks because of serving woes.

“Too much thinking,” Karcich said. “Normally, if I go back and think about it, I’ll mess up or do something stupid.”

The 6-foot outside hitter could do no wrong Thursday night and was back to being a six-rotation player in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 win over visiting Foothill in a Class 4A Sunrise Region semifinal.

Karcich finished with seven aces, seven kills and 14 digs for Coronado (26-9), which faces Silverado (23-15) in the region final at 7 p.m. Friday at Durango.

“Maddie’s a senior and doesn’t want to come off the floor,” Johnson said. “She was like, ‘That’s my position. I’m the captain.’ She earned the right to stay out there for all six rotations today.”

Karcich served eight straight points in the first set, including four aces, to help Coronado seize momentum and a 23-9 lead. She finished with seven of the Cougars’ 11 aces.

“I’m just trying to get back in the groove of keeping (my serves) in until state,” Karcich said, smiling. “It felt really good. I was excited about it.”

Karcich added four kills and two aces in the second set. With the score tied at 14, the Cougars pulled away with a 6-1 run. Coronado overcame nine ties and grabbed a two-set advantage thanks to its skyscraping middle of Sasha Bolla and Ashlynn Ammerman.

“Everything for us kind of stems off them,” Johnson said. “If we pass well, they’re good enough where they can make the opposing blockers have to think and guess.”

In the third set, Coronado took an 18-8 lead and won the match on a Dallas Balanay-Flores-to-Karcich set.

Bolla had eight kills and three blocks for Coronado, which also got key contributions from Shannon Evans (10 kills, three blocks), Morenike Ajayi (eight kills) and Cassandra Smits-Van Oyen (22 assists).

Whitley Brow led Foothill with five kills, 13 digs and three aces. Riana Blount added seven kills, and Laynee Truscott had 13 assists and five digs for the Falcons (19-16).

Contact reporter Ashton Ferguson at aferguson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0430. Follow @af_ferguson on Twitter.