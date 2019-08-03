110°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
NFL

Browns recall ‘Hard Knocks’ lessons as Raiders take center stage

By Don Banks Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2019 - 3:15 pm
 

BEREA, Ohio — As the Raiders prepare for their highly anticipated but largely unwanted star turn on HBO’s popular “Hard Knocks’’ all-access training camp reality series — which debuts its 14th season Tuesday — where better to seek a preview of what they’re in for than Cleveland, with the Browns having so memorably served as the entertaining and sometimes controversy-producing subjects of last summer’s show?

If there are indeed any “Lessons of Hard Knocks’’ to be learned by the Raiders, the Browns definitely came about them the hard way. By trial and high-profile error.

“‘Hard Knocks’ is only going to affect you if you let it affect you,’’ said new Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, a first-year Cleveland assistant in 2018. “The people at NFL Films, those folks are great to work with. But people have a hard time making sure those cameras don’t affect them. Because they see the cameras everywhere. So sometimes you don’t always get the truth. You get coaches and players playing up to the camera instead of just the truth.

“If you’re truly asking the players to be all about the team, I would say ‘Hard Knocks’ makes it very difficult to do. Because those cameras are always looking for someone to make a star out of.’’

Bringing up the topic of their “Hard Knocks” experience this summer in Browns camp elicits a series of knowing smiles and fond memories of the highlight moments. But it’s accurate to say the Browns endured rather than enjoyed their time on stage. And is it coincidence or correlation that so many of the featured stars of last year’s miniseries are no longer with Cleveland?

Chief among them, of course, are former Browns coach Hue Jackson and ex-offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who both were fired after Week 8 last season. Those moves came about two-plus months after they and Kitchens engaged in a cringe-worthy battle of wills on “Hard Knocks” regarding how much time off from practice players should receive in an attempt to avoid injury.

Not that Raiders fans have any such worry thanks to coach Jon Gruden’s 10-year contract, but Jackson’s dismissal made it two of the past three years the “Hard Knocks” coach didn’t finish out the year they were on the show, joining the Rams’ Jeff Fisher in 2016 in that dubious distinction. In fact, in the series’ well-decorated history, the only head coach who is still employed by the team they did “Hard Knocks” with is Houston’s Bill O’Brien, whose Texans were featured in 2015. Feel free to draw your own conclusions about that trend.

“The thing I don’t like is every time you see (‘Hard Knocks’), the coaches who have been on them, they wind up getting fired,’’ said Jackson, now an unemployed coach for the first time in 32 years. “It’s crazy.’’

Jackson: ‘Everyone saw a 1-31 coach’

Jackson’s 3-36-1 record in two-plus years as the Browns’ coach had everything to do with his demise in Cleveland, but the scene of him, Haley and Kitchens butting heads in that coaches meeting room revealed real tension and to many served as a microcosm of the issues that then plagued the NFL’s worst team.

“I had no idea why that scene with me and Todd would hurt,’’ said Jackson, who authorized the inclusion of the scene. “I mean, other than he wanted to push his thought process on the head coach. I would think people would have thought, ‘Wait a minute, this dude needs to shut up.’ You would think it was like insubordination.

“You’re talking about a coach who had lost, but at the end of the day I was still head coach of the football team, and nobody wanted me to act like the head coach of the football team. Because maybe he shouldn’t be because he lost so many games. Had the record been different, people would have felt different about what I felt at the time. But what everyone saw was a 1-31 coach. So the head coach was supposed to let the assistant do whatever he wants to do? Then why is he the head coach?’’

Were the Browns the subject of the 2019 “Hard Knocks” series, Kitchens said the ground rules would have been different in at least one key aspect.

“Would I do that (show) again? Yes, I would,’’ Kitchens said Friday from the team’s practice bubble. “But if I was the head coach, the cameras wouldn’t be in the staff meeting. The media took that interaction and turned that into a problem. They’re looking for anything. And let me tell you something, they’re going to look for anything with Oakland.’’

Haley stands by his actions

Out of the NFL and not working for the first time in 26 seasons, Haley said he went into last year’s “Hard Knocks” experience wary of how much the cameras might capture and believing the show couldn’t possibly aid the Browns’ efforts to turn around a team that had just logged the worst two-year stretch in league history. Unsurprisingly, he’s even more convinced of it now.

“When (Browns general manager) John (Dorsey) told me they were doing (the show), I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’ ’’ said Haley, reached by phone at his family’s lake house in New York. “We’re trying to make a drastic change here and turn things around, and this is the wrong thing to happen. I told the Browns owner, ‘Jimmy (Haslam), this is a mistake. Don’t do it.’ The No. 1 thing in camp is getting the team ready to be able to compete.

“In that coaches meeting with (Jackson), what I said was authentic, because I wasn’t even thinking about the cameras. We were in a passionate and very important conversation. It was cut out, but I told him I know how the Steelers (Haley’s former team) are practicing, and that’s who we have to beat. Then they cut to Hue with his ‘Well, when you’re in this chair’’ and all that. The part he liked being able to say was, ‘Well, I’m the boss.’ It’s comical. I wake up in the middle of the night and I lay in bed and start running through it in my head again. I don’t think I’d do anything different. You just have to be you, but you have to get the guys ready to play and you try to be off camera as much as you can.’’

Haley says Jackson ‘reveled in it’

Jackson spent about an hour reviewing the finished episode every Tuesday morning with the “Hard Knocks” production crew, a courtesy “so you’re not surprised by anything they put out,’’ he said. But Haley contends it consumed lots of oxygen in Browns camp.

“He’d come up to me at practice and say, ‘Wait ’till you see ‘Hard Knocks,’ ’’ Haley said. “He was like, ‘Wait ’till you see what’s on this week.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re spending time watching that instead of figuring out how to get the team to win?’ He reveled in it.’’

Former All-Pro Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas was more than an interested observer of last year’s “Hard Knocks.” Though he now works in the media for NFL Network, Thomas remains close to almost everyone in the Browns organization and communicates regularly with many. He remains grateful, he said, that he retired after the 2017 season and missed out on being part of “Hard Knocks.”

“Generally speaking, I can’t see any way doing the show would help you from a football standpoint,’’ Thomas said. “It’s just the way it is, with the additional drama and scrutiny and work it takes. Nobody on the football side of it I’m sure likes it. Maybe sales, marketing, branding, they probably love it. Because all the attention during training camp and at the start of the football season is pretty much on your team.

“I loved watching it, because it was my first training camp away from the team, and it was fun. At least until they went into the coaches meetings. I kind of recoiled at some of those scenes, because I knew fans wouldn’t have the context or the background to understand the dynamics of those relationships. So when you see something like Todd and Kitchens with Hue, their takeaway is going to be, ‘Oh, this organization’s in chaos. The coaching staff’s in chaos. They’re challenging Hue, and he’s up there acting like Caesar Augustus.’ Even though 31 other teams are probably having a similar heated discussion about something.’’

Raiders made for ‘Hard Knocks’

If there’s one thing everyone involved in the Browns’ “Hard Knocks” experience agrees on it’s this: The Raiders are going to make for fascinating subjects and could set a new standard for entertainment factor on the series.

“Jon Gruden’s been a showman on the sidelines, so he loves the camera,’’ Haley said. “But he’s also a football coach, so he’ll be torn. But A.B. (new Raiders receiver Antonio Brown) might be one of the all-time ‘Hard Knocks’ performers, because he’s a showman even when there’s no camera. If we did a walk-through in Latrobe, (Pennsylvania, site of Steelers training camp), and if there were only three people on that hill cheering for him, he’d still put on a show. The Raiders doing the ‘Hard Knocks’ thing, that’ll get crazy.’’

Said Jackson, also a former Raiders head coach: “The Raiders have got the right guys for it. They’ll do well and hopefully their story will get told better. We were a football team that needed confidence and needed the spotlight because I thought it would force our players to be at their best at all times.

“Sometimes you can overthink that. Sometimes it might not be the best environment for your players to be their best selves. I took a chance on ‘Hard Knocks’ because I thought that’s what needed to happen because everything had been so negative about the Cleveland Browns. But with the way it went, we just all wish it had gone differently.’’

Next up? The Raiders. Will they be ready for their HBO close-up? Then again, can anyone fully be?

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Don Banks at dbanks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DonBanks on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Raiders Videos
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Wrap Up Day 4 - VIDEO
Michael discusses everything that went on in day 4 of Raiders Training Camp before the players first day off.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall says the Raiders going to Las Vegas is a dream come true
A Cimarron-Memorial product who now plays linebacker for the Oakland Raiders says he'll do everything in his power to be a part of the 2020 roster that will play in his hometown of Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 3 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed and Michael discuss the Raiders first practice in pads from Napa, Ca.
Raiders offensive line a focus at training camp
During the offseason, the Oakland Raiders looked to bolster their offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Trent Brown. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, tackles Brown and Kolton Miller, and running back Doug Martin talked about how the o-line is shaping up during training camp.
Raiders Training Camp Day 2 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss what they saw on the second day of Raiders training camp from Napa, Ca.
Raiders Training Camp Day 1 Wrap Up
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken wrap up the first day of Raiders Training Camp in Napa, Ca. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr, Williams, Incognito speak at Raiders training camp
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and offensive guard Richie Incognito spoke to media following the first day of training camp. Incognito spoke about mental health awareness while Carr and Williams spoke about Antonio Brown.
Video - Raiders WR Antonio Brown placed on non-football injury list
The Raiders announced on Friday, just one day prior to the start of the team's NFL training camp in Napa, that star wide receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the non-football injury list. Michael Gehlken updates on just how long Brown might be out. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders WR Antonio Brown arrives in Napa in a hot air balloon, injury updates - VIDEO
Raiders general manager and head coach Jon Gruden held a press conference from team's training camp in Napa to address some of the latest topics, including Antonio Brown's arrival in a hot air balloon. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, Ed Graney and Cassie Soto break down the latest. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Rookies in 2019
With 3 first round draft picks a lot of attention is going to be on the Raiders rookies this year. Listen to Michael Gehlken breakdown who to watch out for in training camp.
Raiders Position Breakdown
The Raiders are starting training camp and there are going to be some battles for positions. Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk with Cassie Soto about the matchups.
Las Vegas Stadium Update: AEG to Manage Operations - Video
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board met on July 18 to discuss construction updates, including the newest partnership with AEG Facilities. AEG will be responsible for the stadium’s operations, as well as scheduling events on the days the Raiders are not playing.
Raiders top out Henderson Headquarters - Video
The NFL’s Raiders have topped out its Henderson headquarters. The team recently held a quarterly lunch with workers that included a steel beam signing ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stadium Show: Raiders Stadium On Schedule For Completion - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium continues to be on schedule despite taking down trusses off the top of the stadium for realignment. Stadium show host Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over all of the updates to the Las Vegas Stadium and what workers have been able to accomplish despite the complication.
Raiders Stadium Construction Update - VIDEO
The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is still on track to be complete by 2020 when the team arrives.
Golden Knights, Raiders Unite for Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
Golden Knights and Raiders players alike were more than excited to join together in a charity softball game to raise money for pediatric cancer. Players from both teams cannot wait for the Raiders to arrive in Las Vegas so more joint events can take place.
Golden Knights and Raiders Raise over $100K in Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
In the first-ever Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game, the Golden Knights and Raiders raised $136,000 for the Tyler Robinson Foundation. At the end of the nights, it was the Raiders that raised the Battle For Vegas trophy, after beating the Golden Knights 20-16. Take a look at some of the highlights from the game!
Raiders Mini-camp Begins - VIDEO
The Raiders have started their mandatory mini-camp with the announcement of HBO's Hard Knocks training camp show.
Jon Gruden on the comeback of Richie Incognito, making Rodney Hudson a long-time Raider - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about the state of the offensive line, wanting to make center Rodney Hudson a Raider for a long time and where guard Richie Incognito fits in with the team. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller a Standout among Raiders Tight Ends - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden had high praise for tight end Darren Waller during a press conference at mandatory minicamp in Alameda, Calif. Waller spoke about developing his skills to play the position as well. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says he is not talking to his brother again over Hard Knocks on HBO - Video
Prior to the announcement being made that the Oakland Raiders would be featured on Hard Knocks on HBO, head coach Jon Gruden hinted that maybe the team would be on the show and said he would not talk to his brother, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, again. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith Ready to Battle for Vegas - Video
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith is ready to Battle For Vegas in a charity softball game that will feature various celebrity athletes, including teammates Jonathan Marchessault, Ryan Reaves and Erik Haula. Smith's team will face off against former Raider Marcus Allen and his teammates, including Vontaze Burfict, Josh Jacobs and Maurice Hurst. The charity softball game is set to take place on Saturday, June 15th at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Raiders talk about the additions of Richie Incognito and Antonio Brown
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, offensive tackle Trent Brown and safety Lamarcus Joyner discuss the additions of offensive guard Richie Incognito and wide receiver Antonio Brown at an OTA session. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders WR Antonio Brown says building camaraderie is key - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown talks about learning a new offense, developing a relationship with quarterback Derek Carr and his new teammates. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sign Richie Incognito to one-year deal - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock met with the media prior to the start of an offseason training session to discuss the signing of offensive guard Richie Incognito. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayock discusses signing Incognito
Raiders GM Mike Mayock speaks to media regarding the team signing Richie Incognito.
Raiders Stadium Gets New Angles From Above - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium Authority has released new drone footage of the Las Vegas Stadium.
Kolton Miller vows to be better for the Raiders in 2019 - Video
After suffering several injuries in his rookie season with the Oakland Raiders, a healthy Kolton Miller vows to perform better at left tackle and talks about the potential the offensive line has. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr says to get used to him, he'll be around awhile - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responds to rumors that team was going to draft a quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft with the intention of replacing him. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Stadium on Schedule For Completion, Safety Standards - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium continues its construction on schedule and reporters Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and special guest project director on the Las Vegas Stadium Paul Dudzinsky go over all the latest updates.
Carr says he's making strides in Gruden's offense - VIDEO
Derek Carr, Doug Martin, Kolton Miller and Tyrell Williams discuss their experiences in the offseason, getting to work together and how their roles will be defined as training gets underway organized team activities. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders practice facility taking shape
The Las Vegas Raiders 323,000-square-foot headquarters and practice facility in Henderson targeted to complete construction by spring of 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
A Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air plane sits on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport with ...
Las Vegas stadium naming deal with Allegiant appears close
By Richard N. Velotta and Mick Akers / RJ

Las Vegas-based Allegiant is believed to be close to signing a naming-rights deal on the $1.9 billion Las Vegas stadium valued at around $25 million a year.