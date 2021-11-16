You can now cast votes, buy tickets for NFL’s Pro Bowl

The NFL officially started the countdown to the Feb. 6 event at Allegiant Stadium on Monday as tickets went on sale for the game and voting opened online.

The countdown to the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas officially began Tuesday with tickets going on sale and voting beginning for the Feb. 6 game at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s a launching-off point as we count down to coming to Vegas,” NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & Events Peter O’Reilly said Tuesday.

Fan voting will account for a third of the final selection process, along with votes of coaches and players.

Voting can be done at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, then on Twitter from Nov. 30 through Dec. 16 by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player’s official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag that includes the player’s first and last name. All three methods must include the hashtag, #ProBowlVote. Fans can vote as often as they’d like.

Fans can also text PVVOTE to 635635 for more info on the process.

Players and coaches will cast votes on Dec. 17 to determine the 88 selections to the game, which returns after a one-year hiatus. The Pro Bowl became a virtual affair during the pandemic.

“It was fine and we had a lot of virtual engagement, but there’s nothing quite like the live experience as we’ve seen this season with full stadiums,” O’Reilly said. “We couldn’t be more excited to be in a place where we can have a full-on Pro Bowl again for the fans.”

A full week of events will lead up to the game. There will be open practice, a flag football tournament, the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, Community Day and more.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will also be moving to Las Vegas that week as collegiate stars get a chance to audition for NFL executives in the city where the draft will take place a couple months later. That game will take place Thursday, Feb. 3.

Details on all of the week’s events will continue to be revealed leading up to the game, but there’s no doubt they will be unique to their host city.

“Vegas, as it should be, will certainly be a character in Pro Bowl week and a prominent one,” O’Reilly said. “We’re going to Vegas so let’s make sure each of the components of Pro Bowl week live up to what Vegas is all about.”

Tickets can be purchased at ProBowl.com. The Covid-19 protocols in place for Raiders games, which include a vaccination requirement with opportunities to get vaccinated on site, will apply to the Pro Bowl.

O’Reilly expects fans to love the Pro Bowl experience in Las Vegas, a place that knows how to put on big events.

It’s also expected to be a big boon for the NFL and the stature of the Pro Bowl.

“It cannot only be a place where fans within the region want to come,” O’Reilly said, “but a destination for fans around the country who want to come see their favorite players in the Pro Bowl and tie that into a pretty special weekend in Vegas.”

