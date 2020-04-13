72°F
Bettman says NHL leaving all options open for return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2020 - 12:33 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2020 - 12:50 pm

The NHL hasn’t ruled out any scenarios for a return, commissioner Gary Bettman said during an interview Monday on CNN.

Bettman told host Anderson Cooper the league is exploring all its options, including the possibility of playing games at neutral sites without fans.

“When we’ll have an opportunity to return depends on things we have absolutely no control over,” Bettman said. “We don’t know when we can come back, but it’s something we’re monitoring on a daily basis.”

The NHL paused its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic and instructed players and staff to self-quarantine through Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

