Jay Bouwmeester undergoes surgery following cardiac event

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver on Jan. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, file)

Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones, second from right, greets two members of the St. Louis Blues after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a medical emergency that caused the game to be postponed during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Officials leave the ice after the game between the Anaheim Ducks and the St. Louis Blues was postponed following a medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jay Bouwmeester had surgery Friday to insert a defibrillator to restore his heart’s normal rhythm after the St. Louis Blues defenseman collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim this week.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said the procedure was performed at the UC Irvine Medical Center. The 36-year-old Bouwmeester will be monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital until he is cleared to return to St. Louis.

Then Bouwmeester will be monitored by doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University.

Bouwmeester had just completed a shift against the Ducks on Tuesday night when he collapsed on the bench. The veteran defenseman was unresponsive and doctors quickly used a defibrillator to restore his heart beat. Bouwmeester also regained consciousness before he was taken by ambulance to an Anaheim hospital.