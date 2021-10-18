Knights nemesis suspended 21 games for protocol violation

The San Jose Sharks will be without their leading scorer from last season until November.

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9), bottom, fights with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) as they fall to the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane was suspended for 21 regular-season games without pay Monday for “an established violation of, and lack of compliance with” COVID-19 protocols, the NHL announced Monday.

Kane will not be eligible to play until the Sharks’ game against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 30. The 30-year-old was the Sharks’ leading scorer last season with 49 points in 56 games.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols,” Kane said in a statement released through the NHL Players Association. “I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions.

“When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination and love for the game of hockey.”

The Golden Knights do not play San Jose until March 1. Kane has been a foil for the Knights during their rivalry with the Sharks. He has 60 penalty minutes in their 12 playoff meetings.

Kane’s conduct has been investigated three times by the NHL since the beginning of the offseason but he was only punished once. The league looked into allegations by his wife Deanna that he gambled on games but “found no evidence” to support those claims.

The NHL also investigated allegations of domestic abuse made by Deanna and found those “could not be substantiated.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.