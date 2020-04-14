57°F
NHL

NHL extends self-isolation period through April 30

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2020 - 9:45 am
 

The NHL extended its recommendation for players and staff to self-quarantine through April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, delaying a possible return to the ice yet again.

Tuesday’s decision was the third time the league extended its isolation period to keep team facilities closed to players and staff since pausing its season March 12. The latest quarantine had been set to expire Wednesday.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Monday on CNN that the league is exploring all its options to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup, “but when we’ll have an opportunity to return depends on things that we have absolutely no control over, because it all starts with everybody’s health and well-being.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended an eight-week ban on gatherings of 50 or more people through May 10. The league said previously it hoped to begin a training camp period approximately two weeks before the CDC’s recommendation ends.

A total of eight players — five from the Ottawa Senators and three from the Colorado Avalanche — have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

