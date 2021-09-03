NHL players to participate in 2022 Olympic Games

The NHL is going to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which means several Golden Knights players could be participating.

In this Feb. 22, 2014, file photo, hockey pucks bounce off the wall during the warm up session before the USA vs Finland men's bronze medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. National Hockey League players are set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo, Canada forward Sidney Crosby, left, scores a goal past Sweden goaltender Henrik Lundqvist during the second period of the men's gold medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. National Hockey League players are set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, Pool, FIle)

NHL players are going to the 2022 Olympics.

The NHL, NHL players association and International Ice Hockey Federation announced the news Friday, five months before the Beijing Games are scheduled to begin Feb. 4.

The NHL did not participate in the previous Winter Olympics in 2018, but going back was a priority for players when negotiating a collective bargaining agreement extension in 2020.

Talks still had to be completed with the International Ice Hockey Federation and International Olympic Committee to make participation a reality. Twelve nations will participate in the tournament: Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark Finland, Germany, Latvia, the Russian Olympic Committee, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

The NHL will have a break in its schedule from Feb. 7-22 to accommodate the Olympics. The Olympic break will begin right after the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer will be an assistant on Team Canada’s staff. The team’s director of hockey operations, Misha Donskov, will be Canada’s special assistant of coaching operations.

The Knights will likely have several players participate in the Games. Captain Mark Stone and defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore are strong candidates for Team Canada, and left wing Jonathan Marchessault could also get a look. Left wing Max Pacioretty has previously played for Team USA, and center William Karlsson and goaltender Robin Lehner might play for Team Sweden. Right wing Evgenii Dadonov could also be in the mix for the Russian Olympic Committee.

