NHL reportedly considering playing at neutral sites

Ralph Engelstad Arena on the campus of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. (Courtesy University of North Dakota)

The main entrance to the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND on Friday Jan. 4, 2013. (Eric Classen/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal) Eric Classen The main entrance to the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND on Friday Jan. 4, 2013. (Eric Classen/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ralph Engelstad monument located in the main lobby of the arena in Grand Forks, ND on Friday Jan. 4, 2013. (Eric Classen/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal) Eric Classen Ralph Engelstad monument located in the main lobby of the arena in Grand Forks, ND on Friday Jan. 4, 2013. (Eric Classen/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The NHL reportedly is exploring playing games at neutral sites if the season resumes.

The league is considering having games in Grand Forks, North Dakota, according to Sportsnet’s Elliot Friedman. Former Sportsnet analyst John Shannon reported that Manchester, New Hampshire, is another location being considered.

In addition to North Dakota, as @FriedgeHNIC reported over the weekend, also hearing Manchester, NH as a potential site for NHL games…IF, and its a big IF…If the NHL was to resume the schedule over the summer. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) April 6, 2020

The idea is one of many the NHL is mulling as it continues to review scenarios that could allow it to finish the regular season and postseason if the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

“We are looking at everything,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in an email to the Review-Journal. “And it remains way too early to make those types of decisions.”

The advantage of playing in a location such as North Dakota is it would reduce travel and potential exposure to the coronavirus for teams if the season restarts without fans in the stands.

The state has a low population density, but possibly the best non-NHL rink in the U.S. in Ralph Engelstad Arena. “The Ralph,” the home of the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks, is named after former Las Vegas resident Ralph Engelstad. The businessman was one of the few independent casino-hotel owners in Las Vegas and co-developed Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Engelstad owned the Imperial Palace, now The Linq. He died in 2002.

rink has hosted numerous high-profile hockey events, such as the 2005 World Junior Championships, the 2006 NCAA tournament West Regional and t The he 2016 World Under-18 Championships.

It has a main rink, an Olympic-sized practice rink and seven locker rooms, meaning it could potentially hold multiple games at once.

New Hampshire also would work for similar reasons. Southern New Hampshire University Arena has hosted eight NCAA regionals since 2004 and is scheduled to host again in 2021.

Playing in either or both locations could allow the NHL to reach its goal of awarding the Stanley Cup after completing 85 percent of the regular season.

“If we can ever get back to playing, it’s going to be one of the best playoffs ever,” said Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano, noting injured teams could heal during the break. “You’re going to be playing the best version of every team.”

