NHL’s Eastern Conference play-in series preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs are favored in the NHL’s Eastern Conference play-in series.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) scores against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New York Rangers center Artemi Panarin (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) looks back on a goal by Boston Bruins left wing Anders Bjork during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Behind Bobrovsky is Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe walks behind his bench during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The Penguins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Sidney Crosby better be ready to lace ’em up if the NHL returns.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star and his teammates are one of eight Eastern Conference squads that would participate in a best-of-five play-in round under the league’s return-to-play format.

That’s not exactly a great prize for the Penguins, who were 15 points clear of their opponent, the Montreal Canadiens, when play paused because of the coronavirus pandemic. But it sure could lead to entertaining hockey, as rested, healthy teams battle to determine the 16-team playoff field.

Who has the edge in each matchup? Here’s a quick breakdown of the Eastern Conference:

(Odds courtesy of William Hill)

Byes: Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington, Philadelphia

No. 5 Pittsburgh (-210) vs. No. 12 Montreal

Penguins skinny: Pittsburgh (40-23-6) ranks seventh in points percentage despite being impacted by injuries all season. This is a well-rounded team led by the excellent one-two center punch of Crosby and Evegeni Malkin.

Canadiens skinny: Montreal (31-31-9) is the weakest team returning to play. The Canadiens’ minus-12 goal differential isn’t easy on the eyes, and they sold at the trade deadline. Their veterans, notably defenseman Shea Weber and goaltender Carey Price, will have to carry them.

X-factor: Jake Guentzel. The Penguins’ left wing was named an All-Star after scoring 43 points in 39 games. A shoulder injury has sidelined him since December, but general manager Jim Rutherford sounds optimistic Guentzel will be back for this series.

Last word: The Penguins deserve to be favored. But the format still leaves them plenty vulnerable if they have an off night or two.

No. 6 Carolina (-150) vs. No. 11 New York Rangers

Hurricanes skinny: Carolina (38-25-5) is a possession-driven team trying to recapture the magic of last season’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals. The top line of Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen is lethal, and the rest of the roster is solid.

Rangers skinny: New York (37-28-5) is the NHL’s youngest team, per Hockey-Reference.com, and one of the most exciting. Left wing Artemi Panarin is a Hart Trophy candidate, and center Mika Zibanejad also has dazzled.

X-factor: Clash of styles. Carolina tends to dominate the puck, and New York doesn’t. Will that lead to the Rangers’ leaky defense (23rd in goals allowed per game) getting exposed?

Last word: It’s easy to see why the Hurricanes were one of two teams to vote no on the return-to-play proposal. Their reward for a strong regular season is a tough matchup.

No. 7 New York Islanders (-110) vs. No. 10 Florida

Islanders skinny: New York (35-23-10) was running on fumes when the season was suspended. After an early 17-game points streak during which they went 15-0-2, the Islanders went 19-20-8 with a minus-16 goal differential. They don’t score a lot (22nd in goals per game) but are strong on defense (ninth in goals allowed per game).

Panthers skinny: Florida (35-26-8) hasn’t lived up to expectations after adding coach Joel Quenneville and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky last offseason. The Panthers’ offense is potent (No. 6 in goals per game), but Bobrovsky and the defense have been porous (28th in goals allowed per game).

X-factor: Bobrovsky. The Russian netminder has struggled, but he was excellent last postseason for Columbus. If he finds his form, he could solve a lot of problems for Florida.

Last word: This is the most even series in the play-in round. Both teams have a good shot to advance.

No. 8 Toronto (-170) vs. No. 9 Columbus

Maple Leafs skinny: Toronto (36-25-9) was struggling until veteran coach Mike Babcock was replaced by Sheldon Keefe in November. Since then, the Maple Leafs have the NHL’s No. 1 offense and rank eighth in points percentage. They’re playing more run-and-gun hockey.

Blue Jackets skinny: Columbus (33-22-15) is Toronto’s polar opposite. The Blue Jackets have played tight-checking games after a talent exodus this offseason. They’re 27th in goals per game but fourth in goals allowed per game.

X-factor: Coaching acumen. Columbus’ John Tortorella upset an offensive juggernaut last postseason in Tampa Bay with less time to prepare. Imagine what he might do to a rookie coach in Keefe.

Last word: The unstoppable force meets immovable object series. These teams haven’t played since October, so who knows what could happen.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.