Sharks lose forward Tomas Hertl for season with knee injury

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (29) moves the puck against Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) and San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl (48) in the NHL hockey All Star game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, blocks a shot from San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) moves the puck against San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl (48) in an NHL hockey All Star semifinal game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, blocks a shot from San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season for the San Jose Sharks with a serious knee injury.

The Sharks said Thursday that Hertl tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the first period of a loss the previous night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Hertl is the second significant Sharks player to be sidelined with a significant injury. Captain Logan Couture has a broken ankle.

The Sharks entered the day with 48 points and are nine points out of a playoff spot. San Jose has missed the postseason only once since the start of the 2003-04 season.

Hertl is second on the team with 36 points this season. He has 16 goals and 20 assists.