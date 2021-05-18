Date set for 3rd round between Phil Hellmuth, Daniel Negreanu

The stakes will double again as Phil Hellmuth attempts to win his third straight “High Stakes Duel” match against Daniel Negreanu at the PokerGO studio.

Phil Hellmuth plays in the second round of his "High Stakes Duel" with Daniel Negreanu at the PokerGO studio by the Aria, broadcast Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth will go for a third straight victory over Daniel Negreanu in their “High Stakes Duel” on June 23.

The $200,000 buy-in heads-up No-limit Hold’em match will be broadcast on the subscription video service PokerGO at 5 p.m.

Hellmuth won the first two matches, but each time Negreanu had a right to a rematch at double the stakes. If Hellmuth prevails in the third match, he can cash out his total winnings of $350,000 ($200,000 from the third match and $150,000 from the previous two).

Negreanu was favored in the first two matches, and he is again favored at -145 (Hellmuth +126) on pokershares.com.

Hellmuth has won five straight “High Stakes Duel” matches after previously sweeping three showdowns with Antonio Esfandiari.

