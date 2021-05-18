96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Poker

Date set for 3rd round between Phil Hellmuth, Daniel Negreanu

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 4:41 pm
 
Phil Hellmuth plays in the second round of his "High Stakes Duel" with Daniel Negreanu at the P ...
Phil Hellmuth plays in the second round of his "High Stakes Duel" with Daniel Negreanu at the PokerGO studio by the Aria, broadcast Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth will go for a third straight victory over Daniel Negreanu in their “High Stakes Duel” on June 23.

The $200,000 buy-in heads-up No-limit Hold’em match will be broadcast on the subscription video service PokerGO at 5 p.m.

Hellmuth won the first two matches, but each time Negreanu had a right to a rematch at double the stakes. If Hellmuth prevails in the third match, he can cash out his total winnings of $350,000 ($200,000 from the third match and $150,000 from the previous two).

Negreanu was favored in the first two matches, and he is again favored at -145 (Hellmuth +126) on pokershares.com.

Hellmuth has won five straight “High Stakes Duel” matches after previously sweeping three showdowns with Antonio Esfandiari.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
2
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
3
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
4
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
5
Nevada Democratic Party treasurer resigns over Israel statement
Nevada Democratic Party treasurer resigns over Israel statement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
WSOP leaving ESPN in new TV deal
By / RJ

The World Series of Poker will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network starting this year, with 15 hours of Main Event coverage and 36 hours of other events.