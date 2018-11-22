5 things to know about Raiders’ Week 12 opponent — Baltimore Ravens

Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 12 opponent.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Daniel Carlson’s game-winning 35-yard field goal as time expired against the Arizona Cardinals helped the Raiders (2-8) avoid an embarrassing 1-15 finish and snapped a five-game losing streak. The Raiders beat a good Cardinals defense, but Baltimore has arguably the best defense in the NFL.

The Ravens (5-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals last week to take control of the sixth seed in the AFC. Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 12 opponent:

1. Stopping Jackson

For the second straight week, the Raiders face a rookie quarterback in Lamar Jackson, who did it all in the Ravens’ win against the Bengals. The 2018 No. 32 overall pick rushed for 117 yards on 27 carries and threw for 150 yards. Jackson is the opposite of Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, a traditional pocket passer. The Raiders were able to rattle Rosen and forced him into two interceptions. That might not be the case with Jackson, who could confuse the Raiders with his athleticism. Las Vegas native and Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is tasked with protecting Jackson.

2. Rushing attack

Not only do the Raiders have to deal with Jackson’s legs, they’ll face the three-back committee of Gus Edwards, Alex Collins and Javorius Allen. Edwards, an undrafted rookie, came out of nowhere last week to rush for 115 yards on 17 carries. Edwards had just 15 carries heading into the game. Edwards received nine more carries than Collins and Allen combined versus the Bengals. Entering Thursday, the Raiders had allowed the second most rushing yards (1,423) in the NFL, an average of 142.3 per game.

3. Former Raider

Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree played three seasons with the Raiders before joining the Ravens this year. He’s had a rocky season with 42 receptions for 479 yards and two touchdowns. John Brown leads the team in receiving yards with 624. Willie Snead rounds out the third starting receiver role.

4. Stout front seven

The Ravens have one of the best rushing defenses in the league. Baltimore was ranked third in rushing yards allowed as of Thursday with 946. That’s an average of 94.6 rushing yards per game. The front seven is lead by 16th-year veteran Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley, who leads the team in tackles with 41.

5. Captain Weddle

Safety Eric Weddle guides the Ravens’ secondary. The Ravens only allow 205 passing yards per game, the second best average as of Thursday. Brandon Carr, Jimmy Smith and Marlon Humphrey give the Ravens one of the best cornerback trios in football. As a whole, the Ravens rank at the top of most defensive categories. It could be a long day for the Raiders’ offense, which has struggled to score points this season.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.