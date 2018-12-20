5 things to know about Raiders’ Week 16 opponent: Denver Broncos

Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 16 opponent.

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

In this Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) throws against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby, center, celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with cornerback Isaac Yiado, left, and defensive back Will Parks (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Raiders host the Denver Broncos at 5:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football. The Broncos are coming off a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 16 opponent:

1. Cold Case

Case Keenum’s first season as Denver’s starting quarterback has been less than ideal — especially since he signed a two-year, $36 million deal with $25 million fully guaranteed. Keenum has thrown 12 interceptions this season, and he started with at least one interception in eight consecutive games. Keenum has completed less than 60 percent o his passes in four of his last five games. Keenum picked up the victory in the Broncos’ first meeting with the Raiders back in Week 2, completing 19-of-35 passes for 222 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

2. The Orange Rush

Running back Phillip Lindsay has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. An undrafted rookie from the University of Colorado, Lindsay has rushed for 991 yards and nine touchdowns. He is second in NFL yards per carry (5.4) and he ran for 107 yards against the Raiders earlier in the year. Lindsay has struggled in his last two games (28 carries for 44 yards).

3. Edge Lords

The best edge rushing duo in the NFL resides in Denver. Outside linebackers Von Miller (14.5) and Bradley Chubb (12) have combined for 26½ of the team’s 42 sacks. Miller’s eight career sacks against the Raiders is his third most against any team in the NFL. Chubb, a first-round pick, leads all rookies in sacks.

4. Picksmas Eve

Two streaks are on the line on Christmas Eve. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has not thrown an interception in eight consecutive games, and the Broncos have forced an interception for five games in a row. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and safety Darian Stewart lead the team with three interceptions each, but the Broncos announced that Harris would be placed on season-ending IR on Wednesday. The Broncos are fifth in the league in interceptions.

5. Rocky Mountains, Rockier Season

The Broncos have had a prime example of an up-and-down season. After winning their first two games, Denver lost six of its next seven before its bye week. The Broncos then won three games in a row, including victories over the playoff contenders Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they have lost their last two games, falling to the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. The loss to the Browns last Saturday eliminated the Broncos from playoff contention.

