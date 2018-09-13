5 things to know about Raiders’ Week 2 opponent — Denver Broncos

Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 2 opponent, the Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum (4) takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It started so well for the Raiders before it came crashing down during Jon Gruden’s second debut as coach of the silver and black.

The Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Rams 33-13 and were shutout 23-0 in the second half. Oakland led 13-10 at halftime.

Quarterback Derek Carr, who had three interceptions and a pick-six, will get an opportunity to bounce back against an AFC West rival. The Raiders face the Broncos at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in Denver.

The Broncos started the Case Keenum era with a 27-24 victory against the Seattle Seahawks last week. Here are five things you need to know about the Raiders’ Week 2 opponent:

1. Keenum off to fast start

If it makes Raiders fans feel better, Keenum also threw three interceptions in Week 1. But Keenum also had three touchdown passes and 329 yards. Each time Russell Wilson and the Seahawks scored, Keenum answered with a scoring drive. It’s a promising start for the Broncos, who have been looking for Peyton Manning’s replacement since he retired in 2015. Keenum is showing that his breakout season in 2017 with the Minnesota Vikings wasn’t a fluke, but he’s known for making mistakes and the Raiders need to capitalize if those moments arrive.

2. Battle of the Millers

Rookie left tackle Kolton Miller had a solid debut versus the Rams. His name was seldom mentioned during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast and that’s usually a good thing for an offensive lineman. That might not be the case Sunday if he finds himself going up against Von Miller. Miller delivered a monster performance last week with three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Miller also has plenty of help with defensive ends Derek Wolfe and rookie Bradley Chubb.

3. Backfield committee

To fantasy football owners’ surprise, the Broncos had heralded rookie running back Royce Freeman split carries with Week 1 surprise Phillip Lindsay. They had identical stats of 15 carries for 71 yards. But Lindsay had the better performance after scoring a receiving touchdown. The Raiders might have trouble figuring out which Denver running back will get the bulk of the carries.

4. Receiving trio

Keenum has plenty of throwing options with wideouts Emmanuel Sanders, Demaryius Thomas and Courtland Sutton. After a down 2017 season, Sanders got off to a fast start with 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Raiders cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Rashaan Melvin held their own against the explosive Rams offense for three quarters. They get another tough matchup against the Denver pass catchers.

5. Returning defenders

The defense that led Denver to the Super Bowl three seasons ago has many new faces but still returns a handful of familiar players outside of Miller. Las Vegas native Brandon Marshall is back for a sixth season and is paired with Todd Davis to give the Broncos a stout linebacker unit. Chris Harris Jr. still remains one of the top corners in the league but he’s the last remaining member of the “No Fly Zone.”

