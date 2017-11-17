Bicycles, masks part of Raiders’ altitude prep for Mexico City

One airplane and some buses will transport the Raiders this weekend. Stationary bikes are what helped prepare them to face the New England Patriots in Mexico City.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A direct Hawaiian Air flight will whisk the Raiders on Saturday from Oakland to Mexico City. There, a few chartered buses will shuttle them to their hotel and then, on Sunday morning, to Estadio Azteca for a game against the New England Patriots.

Stationary bikes are what helped prepare them.

Estadio Azteca is located roughly 7,280 feet above sea level. The air, thinner than what the Raiders experience once a year at Denver’s 5,280-foot altitude, prompts a specific brand of training. Players said Thursday that for weeks they’ve ridden a stationary bike while wearing an elevation mask to help brace for air conditions.

This training, some said, started before the team faced the Broncos in Denver and has continued since. That game was played on Oct. 1. Others said it’s become more of a widespread emphasis in the past few weeks with players performing the exercise multiple times each week.

The same training was implemented in 2016 leading up to a 27-20 win over the Houston Texans on Nov. 21 in Mexico City.

“The mask and the bike stuff really helped us last year,” center-guard Jon Feliciano said. “Any little thing that can give you an advantage, we’re going to do it. This year, we made more of an emphasis (with it) where maybe once or twice a week people are getting on it.”

“Different guys do a different amount,” said nose tackle Justin Ellis, who characterized elevation-mask usage when biking as a regular part of his training. “It does help.”

Thinner air unavoidably figures to result Sunday in heavier breathing.

It also will impact ball flight, something that will be especially noticeable on special teams. Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio already has shown good leg strength. At elevation, he can anticipate more flight on attempts than he would at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The same applies for punter Marquette King or, for that matter, the Patriots’ specialists.

Players have been instructed to hydrate more this week.

“You’ve just got to realize, one, you’re going to be tired,” Jackson said. “You’ve just got to take care of your body as much as you can and fight through it mentally. Everybody is going to be in it, so it’s not like you’re going to be the only person who has to deal with it. You’ve got to go. Grind time.”

Fullback Jamize Olawale said he “definitely” could sense a difference in Mexico City’s air in 2016 than what the Raiders experience once a year in Denver.

Coach Jack Del Rio echoed that sentiment.

“Mexico City has a little more elevation and a little more air pollution,” Del Rio said. “Still, it’s like anything: There are different challenges you face every week. Certainly understanding the climate there and the challenges there with the altitude and the pollution, that’s just part of it. All in all, I thought we handled our business well last year, and we’ve got a similar approach this year. We expect to go down there and play in a great atmosphere. The fans are very engaged. It’s a great atmosphere to be a part of. Just go down there and play good football.”

