Boy wins science fair by ‘proving’ Patriots’ Tom Brady is a cheater

According to a 10-year-old boy’s science project, there is now scientific proof that New England quarterback Tom Brady might not be the greatest quarterback off all time, but that he might be the greatest cheater of all time.

Ace Davis, a 10-year-old from Lexington, Kentucky, shows off his science project that he says proves New England quarterback Tom Brady is a cheater. (Facebook)

Ace Davis, a 10-year-old from Lexington, Kentucky, proved as much during his school’s science fair project, which he won. Ace and his project, “Is Tom Brady a cheater?” now moves on to district competition.

Ace, who plays quarterback, admitted in an interview with nfldraftdiamonds.com, that he is no fan of the five-time Super Bowl winner. “I hate Tom Brady,” he said. “He’s been accused of cheating before. I want him to be caught.”

So he set out to prove — using science — that by deflating footballs, Brady had an unfair advantage in the 2015 AFC Championship game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ace’s mother and sister took turns throwing footballs, inflated (or deflated) to different degrees. After measuring the distance each football was thrown and calculating average distances, Ace said he discovered footballs thrown the farthest were the least inflated ones.

Ace concluded that “Tom Brad is indeed a cheater.”

His project included charts, graphs, a meme of Brady, pictures of himself, his sister and mom throwing footballs and the punishment doled out by the NFL after its investigation into “Deflategate.”

Ace thinks Joe Montana is the greatest quarterback of all-time and said if he ever got a chance to meet Brady he would tell him, “Gimme some of your money, you don’t deserve it.”

Brady and the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 and Ace said he will be rooting for the “Rams all day.”