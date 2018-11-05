Raiders/NFL

Brady, Patriots beat Packers for 6th win in a row

The Associated Press
November 4, 2018 - 7:53 pm
 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and James White ran for two scores to lead New England past Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

The Patriots improved to 7-2 with their sixth straight victory.

Rodgers completed 24 of 43 passes and two touchdowns in his second career matchup with Brady.

It was 17-all late in the third quarter when Aaron Jones fumbled for Green Bay (3-4-1).

New England receiver Julian Edelman hit White on a 37-yard catch-and-run to set up White’s second score, a 1-yard run. On the Patriots next possession, Brady connected with Josh Gordon for a 55-yard TD.

Gordon caught four passes for 115 yards.

