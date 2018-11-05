Brady, Patriots beat Packers for 6th win in a row

Tom Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and James White ran for two scores to lead New England past Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end John Simon (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots defensive ends Adrian Clayborn, left, and Trey Flowers, right, celebrate sack of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and James White ran for two scores to lead New England past Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

The Patriots improved to 7-2 with their sixth straight victory.

Rodgers completed 24 of 43 passes and two touchdowns in his second career matchup with Brady.

It was 17-all late in the third quarter when Aaron Jones fumbled for Green Bay (3-4-1).

New England receiver Julian Edelman hit White on a 37-yard catch-and-run to set up White’s second score, a 1-yard run. On the Patriots next possession, Brady connected with Josh Gordon for a 55-yard TD.

Gordon caught four passes for 115 yards.