Raiders/NFL

Browns take Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett No. 1 in NFL Draft

The Associated Press
April 27, 2017 - 6:05 pm
 

PHILADELPHIA — No surprise at the top of the NFL draft: Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first choice by the Cleveland Browns.

Coming off a 1-15 season, the Browns need help everywhere. They began filling holes Thursday night by grabbing Garrett, a junior and All-American with dynamic passing rushing skills, probably the best of any player in this draft. While Garrett was bothered by some injuries last season, at times he was unblockable in the tough SEC.

Garrett is the first Aggie selected No. 1 overall.

TOP NEWS
