Bruce Irvin cut by Raiders after 3 seasons

The Raiders released defensive end Bruce Irvin on Saturday after three seasons.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin (51) tries to stay cool during the first half of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Bruce Irvin only played nine defensive snaps for the Raiders during Thursday’s embarrassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Those were the final snaps for Irvin in a Raiders uniform.

The Raiders announced Saturday that the defensive end was waived after three seasons. The Athletic first reported HIS release.

“We would like to thank Bruce Irvin for his years of service to the Oakland Raiders and we wish him the best,” general manager Reggie McKenzie said in a statement.

Irvin, who was making $8 million this season, was arguably the Raiders’ most talented pass rusher on a defense that ranks last in sacks recorded with seven.

His snaps were on the decline in recent weeks, only seeing a then season-low 24 snaps against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Irvin was thrust into the team’s No. 1 pass-rusher role after the Raiders traded defensive star Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears on Sept. 1.

Mack tweeted a looking eyes emoji after the news of Irvin’s dismissal broke.

👀 — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) November 3, 2018

Irvin started in six of the eight games this season and recorded three sacks, six combined tackles and one forced fumble.

With Irvin being owed $9 million on the final year of the four-year deal he signed with the Raiders in 2016, it appeared unlikely that the Raiders would bring the veteran back in 2019.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was asked about Irvin’s lack of usage at Friday’s news conference.

“No disrespect to Bruce,” Gruden said. “He’s an edge rusher. We haven’t had a lead. We haven’t had the opposition behind in the chains a lot. So his role has been reduced.

“I know he’s frustrated. I’m frustrated. We’ll try to solve that as soon as possible. He’s a good player. He’s a good player.”

The Raiders tried to trade Irvin before Tuesday’s trade deadline, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Tried to trade him at the deadline… goes on waivers now. Due a lot of money, almost $4M, so may not get claimed. Irvin and Sam Bradford, both on waivers the same day https://t.co/dYlqvN356h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2018

Irvin was one of the Seahawks’ best defensive players on a team that won Super Bowl XLVIII. He struggled during his time with the Raiders and wasn’t happy when the team fired then defensive coordinator Ken Norton last year.

Irvin recorded 18 sacks in 40 games with the Raiders.

