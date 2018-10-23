Carr responds to ‘fractured relationship’ report with Raiders teammates

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) and fumbles the football during the first half of an NFL game at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) as he throws the football towards running back Jalen Richard (30) during the first half of an NFL game at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles with the football as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford (97) and defensive end Frank Clark (55) pursue him during the first half of an NFL game at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responded Tuesday morning to a report saying he has a “fractured relationship” with his teammates.

The team might have lost confidence in Carr because of his recent struggles and facial expressions during the Raiders’ 27-3 loss to the Seahawks in Week 6, according to The Athletic.

Carr was sacked six times against the Seahawks and hurt his left shoulder from a hit in the fourth quarter. As teammates helped him up, Carr was grimacing from the pain in his shoulder.

The report described it as “what looked like him crying.” That didn’t sit well with Carr.

I’m a Raider. It’s not a “popular” thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it. I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones. 💀 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) October 23, 2018

“I’m a Raider,” Carr tweeted. “It’s not a ‘popular’ thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it. I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us.

“People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones.”

Carr’s older brother, Darren, responded to a tweet from Pro Football Talk mentioning the report. Darren Carr pointed out that the Raiders’ quarterback has often played with multiple injuries.

Hit 16 times in that game

Broken Pinky Finger (Throwing Hand)

Sprained Thumb (Throwing Hand)

Knee Sprain MCL Grade 2

High Ankle Sprain Grade 3

Concussion Grade 1

Chest / Ribs Bruised

3 Broken Bones in his Back

Broken Fibula Bone in Leg 2 Missed Games (because they made him) — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) October 23, 2018

“Don’t even waste your time with this, big bro,” Derek Carr tweeted to his brother. “On the ground, I yelled get me up, get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me.”

It’s been rough first year for Carr with Jon Gruden, who traded Khalil Mack last month and Amari Cooper on Monday. Now rumors are surfacing that Carr could be the next one to go.

The 1-5 Raiders return from their bye week to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

